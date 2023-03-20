Former Tipperary player one of nine new stars on the Louth GAA club scene

Seán Flynn was on the Tipperary senior panel in 2014 but will now tog out for St Mochta's and Knockbridge having moved up to Louth. Picture: Sportsfile

The number of outgoings has emphatically topped the tally of incoming transfers to Louth GAA clubs for the season ahead, although the quality of some of those set to perform within the Wee borders is quite impressive.

According to the GAA’s live transfer list, nine players have signed for Louth sides in the past six months, which is roughly a quarter of the total that has left.

St Mochta’s have arguably pulled off the most high-profile newcomer with word coming out of Louth Village that Seán Flynn is going to be a star in their latest Joe Ward Cup bid.

While the Tipperary-native has officially transferred his allegiance from Fr Sheehy’s in the Premier County to Knockbridge in the small ball code, he is expected to line-out more for the footballers from further out the R171.

Flynn, a left-footed player who is comfortable at either midfield or centre-forward, has featured in the club’s two Paddy Sheelan Cup matches so far and has pedigree having been a part of the Tipp minor squad that memorably defeated Dublin to win the All-Ireland title at Croke Park in 2011.

He would later get a call into the senior squad under Peter Creedon and while a breakthrough at that level never fully materialised, he was named South Tipperary intermediate/junior footballer of the year in 2019 prior to spending time in Australia and then relocating to Louth.

The Tuite brothers, Noel and Peter, have already began to make an impression with Sean McDermott’s since penning papers to come over from Magheracloone in Monaghan, helping the Mountrush natives to top spot in their Kevin Mullen Shield group.

Noel, of course, was manager of John Mitchel’s last season but has laced up the boots for the Seans, who will face the Ballybailie men at least twice over the Division 3B campaign to come. Peter, meanwhile, was part of the Magheracloone team that was beaten by Oughterard of Galway in the 2019 All-Ireland intermediate final at Croke Park, having overcome Mattock Rangers in the competition’s last four.

Both were on the Magheracloone team that won its one and only Monaghan senior crown in 2004.

There are other interesting incomers from Monaghan. Shane Grimes has moved from Killanny to Annaghminnon Rovers. He was the substitute goalkeeper for the Monaghan team that won the Ulster minor title in 2013 and later scored two goals in the second half of a junior league final for Killanny against Rockcorry while taking up residence at full-forward.

Tiernan McCourt is an Annaghminnon player now too after coming in from Carrick Emmets. A very talented underage player, he has togged out for Monaghan at both minor and U20 level, and can play as either a half-back or half-forward.

The fifth Monaghan incomer is Pádraig McCahey, who has transferred from intermediate double winners Corduff Gaels to O’Connell’s.

Geraldines have profited from two departures from the Cavan domestic scene. Paul Smith won two senior championship medals in the colours of Castlerahan as either a corner- or half-back, and was named on the club team of the year over Breffni way in 2019. He didn’t feature in last year’s intermediate championship, when they earned an immediate return to the senior ranks by beating Ballyhaise, the native club of their second new player, Chris Reilly.

Tom O’Dwyer is ninth on the list having declared for St Fechin’s after playing football in Dubai.