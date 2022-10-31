Louth

Former Louth manager Paddy Clarke would have loved the organisation involved in the fundraising walk in his memory

Seamus O'Hanlon

Paddy Clarke was a genius in coaching, getting the best out of young players in both Gaelic football and soccer. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

This month marks the fourth anniversary of the passing of former Louth GAA manager and coach Paddy Clarke.

Paddy passed away on November 10, 2018, at the age of 72 after a short illness. Originally from Hande Street in Drogheda, Paddy had a great passion for all sports, but in particular soccer and Gaelic football.

Privacy