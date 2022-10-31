Former Louth manager Paddy Clarke would have loved the organisation involved in the fundraising walk in his memory

This month marks the fourth anniversary of the passing of former Louth GAA manager and coach Paddy Clarke.

Paddy passed away on November 10, 2018, at the age of 72 after a short illness. Originally from Hande Street in Drogheda, Paddy had a great passion for all sports, but in particular soccer and Gaelic football.

His ability to nurture young talent was second to none and his renowned coaching skills brought him to the very top of the game in both codes.

Paddy's family and friends, along with members of the GAA community. have come together in recent months to organise The Paddy Clarke Memorial Walk, which takes place on Saturday, November 12.

During a long and distinguished career, Paddy coached teams to SFC titles in five different counties – Stabannon Parnells and Mattock Rangers (Louth), Castleblayney Faughs (Monaghan), Kingscourt Stars (Cavan), Kilmainhamwood (Meath) and St Brigid’s (Dublin). He also managed Drogheda United to FAI Youth Cup success.

His talents were also recognised on the national stage when International Rules manager Brian McEniff appointed Paddy as his assistant and coach to the Irish team for the 2000 and 2001 series.

I played under Paddy from 1998 to 2001 when he was manager of the Louth senior team and witnessed first hand his meticulous approach to coaching and management. He left no stone unturned in pursuit of coaching perfection and constantly strived to develop new ways and approaches to try and bring out the best from his teams and players.

I remember one particular occasion when we played Offaly in the National League Division 2 final at Croke Park in 2000. I'd been carrying a calf injury in the build up to the game and wasn't really fit to start.

However, Aidan O Neill's father sadly passed away the day before the game so the Roche man was not available. Paddy knew I was injured but still asked me to start at midfield and to go 'as hard as I could for as long as possible'.

Without playing to my best in the opening half, I felt I was holding my own around the middle and doing quite well, but Paddy subbed me at half-time. Feeling I still had more to give, I was disappointed and returned to the dugout for the start of the second period.

A Simon Gerrard goal gave us the lead midway through the half and with 10 minutes to go and the game in the melting pot, Paddy grabbed me by the collar and told me I was going back in on the square. 'I know you're on one leg but just catch the ball and lay it off' was his instructions.

Luckily enough, I got my hands on some ball during a frantic finish and we held on for a narrow victory. In conversation with Paddy after the game, he told me it was planned beforehand to throw me back in if needed for the closing stages. He claimed it was a masterstroke but I had my doubts.

A couple of years later, Mickey Harte did the same thing with an injured Peter Canavan, re-introducing him for the closing stages of the All-Ireland final after substituting him in the first half.

Tyrone went on to win and no sooner had the referee's final whistle sounded than my phone began to ring. 'Well, big fella' was Paddy's distinctive voice. He reminded me of the 2000 final, telling me he'd seen Harte do it previously with Errigal Ciarán on an old video from a Tyrone county final. He really never left a stone unturned.

Paddy would have loved the organising involved in a project like this but I'm sure he'll have called in a few favours with the man above for decent weather on Saturday week.

The 5k walk will set off from the Glen Emmets pitch in Tullyallen at 11am and make its way down through King William’s Glen to the Oldbridge Estate and back again. The trail, through Belnumber Wood, is a fantastic route and one I complete regularly with the dog. It's not too taxing and will provide great autumn exercise for both adults and children alike.

The organisers are hoping for a large turnout from all the sports people and supporters who crossed Paddy's path down through the years with all proceeds going to The Paddy Clarke Youth Development Fund.

This is a grassroots initiative which aims to promote and nurture youth involvement in Louth GAA. Refreshments will be provided afterwards for all participants in Glen Emmets clubrooms.