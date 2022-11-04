Former Louth manager Eamonn McEneaney delighted to be back doing what he knows ‘best’ with Dundalk IT

Former Louth manager Eamonn McEneaney hadn’t considered a return to sideline pacing until retiring from teaching – but having firstly answered the call of his native club, Castleblayney Faughs, during the season, he is now relishing the task of leading DkIT. Picture: Sportsfile

Former Louth manager Eamonn McEneaney hadn’t considered a return to sideline pacing until retiring from teaching – but having firstly answered the call of his native club, Castleblayney Faughs, during the season, he is now relishing the task of leading DkIT.

And it’s been a hugely successful start to life at the helm of the Dublin Road side, following back-to-back wins for the seniors and freshers, on top of the intermediates prevailing last week as well.

Indeed, the Blackrock man has lofty ambitions for his maiden term at the helm, alongside his former player Shane Lennon and Derek Crilly.

"I didn’t know that I was going to come back to it at all, but having retired last October, I’d 10 or 12 months or so to think about things and I figured I’d go back to what I know best and get back involved,” said McEneaney.

"I was over with Blayney, my home club, and this job became available so I went for the interview the same as everyone else. I got in with Shane and Derek – lads who I trained – and they’re good men to work with. They’re very enthusiastic and wear their heart on their sleeve where DkIT is concerned.

“I always liked going to colleges’ football and the guys turn up and want to play. This year, in DkIT, we seem to have a good batch of lads. There’s lots of good talent on show and they’re making a big effort, so that’s all you can ask for. It’s very enjoyable.”

As they push to climb the grades at Higher Education level, DkIT are benefitting from the close links they have formed with Louth GAA, which ensures some of the county’s top talent remains in the locality, while also coaxing in stars from across the various borders.

"I think that’s a good thing,” said McEneaney of the Louth link.

"There’s a good sprinkling of players from Monaghan, Armagh, Cavan and Meath as well so between those counties and Louth, there is plenty of talent. I’m really enjoying being with the freshers because they’re young and enthusiastic and the seniors, they’re giving a great account of themselves.

“They’re the type of set-ups where you want to be involved, where they want to play and improve. The goal is obviously to get DkIT up to Division 1 and Sigerson football – that’s the aim for this year with the freshers as well.

"It’s more difficult for DkIT because it’s a commuter college and there aren’t as many people staying around. A lot of the boys go home, particularly in the current climate, and that makes it harder than at DCU or others where a lot of the students are staying and it’s easier to get them for training.

“But the boys are giving the commitment and showing up for the training sessions we’ve had so far. They’re showing a great appetite in the games and as they're getting to know each other, the boys are improving.”

The big thing over the last six to 10 years has been the defensive style. But the game is evolving and there is more attacking, as we saw in the All-Ireland series this year. You can still be defensive and very attack minded. I think players enjoy attacking more, though.