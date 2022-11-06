Former Louth forward returns to county panel as a goalkeeping option

Premium
Former Louth forward Declan Byrne has returned to the county senior panel as a goalkeeping option, with the St Mochta’s clubman set to rival James Califf for the No1 jersey in the new year.
It follows a shake up of the squad that saw manager Mickey Harte let several players know of their departures on Friday.
Naomh Máirtín defender Seán Healy, who started the first game of the National League last term, is the most high-profile player cut from the Wee panel, with Mattock Rangers’ Cathal Fleming, Tadhg McEnaney of Kilkerley Emmets and TJ Doheny (St Kevin’s) also leaving Darver duty.
Gerry Malone (Cooley Kickhams) and Conor Faulkner (Dreadnots) had already stepped away, as did Naomh Máirtín pair John Clutterbuck and Eoghan Callaghan, who plan to go travelling.
St Brides’ Seán Marry is another who is no longer in training with the team. The forward played Leinster Championship football against Offaly in Harte’s first campaign at the helm but didn’t feature beyond the O’Byrne Cup this year having been troubled by various injuries.
Niall McDonnell, the St Fechin’s net-minder who had seemingly caught the eye in the recent challenge matches against Tyrone club teams Pomeroy and Trillick, has also been released.
It all means that, at present, intermediate championship semi-finalists Roche Emmets have the joint-biggest delegation of players on the squad – Peter Lynch, Gerard Browne, James McDonnell and Shane Byrne – ahead of the return of the Ardee St Mary’s contingency.