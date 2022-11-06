Louth

Former Louth forward returns to county panel as a goalkeeping option

Close

Former Louth forward Declan Byrne has returned to the county senior panel as a goalkeeping option, with the St Mochta’s clubman set to rival James Califf for the No1 jersey in the new year. Picture: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Reilly

Former Louth forward Declan Byrne has returned to the county senior panel as a goalkeeping option, with the St Mochta’s clubman set to rival James Califf for the No1 jersey in the new year.

It follows a shake up of the squad that saw manager Mickey Harte let several players know of their departures on Friday.

