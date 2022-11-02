Former Louth defender wins Mayo SFC medal with Westport

Liam Shevlin, seventh in from the left, was part of the Westport team that won the Mayo SFC title on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Sportsfile

Former Louth defender Liam Shevlin was part of the Westport team that delivered Mayo SFC glory at MacHale Park in Castlebar last Sunday.

The Sky Blues had never won the senior crown before but overcame Ballina Stephenites, 1-9 to 1-6, with Shevlin at right half-back.

A JFC winner with Naomh Fionnbarra in 2020, prior to his transfer out west, he played in the 2012 and 2014 SFC finals for Dreadnots against St Patrick’s as well as winning a Cardinal O’Donnell Cup medal in 2016.

Shevlin played for Louth over a few seasons, under Peter Fitzpatrick and Aidan O’Rourke, claiming a Division 3 winners’ medal at Croke Park in 2011.

Among his teammates in Westport are Mayo stars, past and present – Lee Keegan, Kevin Keane, Eoghan McLaughlin and Fionn McDonagh, who has a family link to north-Louth.