Former Down captain Mark Poland takes over reins of Louth intermediate champions

Former Down captain Mark Poland has been confirmed as the new manager of Cooley Kickhams.

The Longstone man, who trained Warrenpoint on their way to the senior championship final in the Mourne County last season, was ratified to succeed Colm Nally at a committee meeting held in Fr McEvoy Park on Thursday night.

Poland, who had agreed to take the reins of the Point late last year before stepping away, will inherit a squad of intermediate championship winners and the selection team of Brian Rafferty, Leo McGuigan and David Thornton.

The Cooley supremo will juggle his commitments in the Peninsula alongside a coaching post with the Down LGFA senior team.

Poland’s appointment mean St Joseph’s are now the sole senior side without a manager for the upcoming term.

SFC: Cathal Murray (Ardee St Mary’s), Des Lane (Newtown Blues), Declan McCoy (Naomh Máirtín), Miceál Magill (Geraldines), Gary Mallon (St Bride’s), Johnny Magee (St Patrick’s), Paul Clarke (St Fechin’s), Cathal O’Hanlon (Dundalk Gaels), Barry McGuirk (Dreadnots), John Moylan (St Mochta’s), Mark Poland (Cooley Kickhams), TBC (St Joseph’s).

IFC: Christy Grimes (Mattock Rangers), Thomas MacNamee (St Kevin’s), Colm Donnelly (Hunterstown Rovers), Jamie O’Hare (Roche Emmets), Liam Dullaghan (Sean O’Mahony’s), Bernie Ruane and Declan Mussen (Dundalk Young Irelands), Alan O’Neill (Clan na Gael), Raymond Lambe (Glen Emmets), TBC (Stabannon Parnells), John Garvey (O’Connell’s), Ronan Phillips (O Raghallaighs), Seán Connor (Kilkerley Emmets).

JFC: Emmet Kelleher (Oliver Plunkett’s), Fergus Flynn (Glyde Rangers), Darren Moore (Wolfe Tones), Stuart Reynolds (Naomh Fionnbarra), Kubie Downey (St Nicholas), Noel Litchfield (Cuchulainn Gaels), Kevin Carragher (Naomh Malachi), Jimmy Murray (John Mitchel’s), Gerry Curran (Dowdallshill), Paul Sharkey (Na Piarsaigh Blackrock), Anthony Durnin (Westerns), Cormac Malone (Annaghminnon Rovers), Nicky Malone (Lannléire), TBC (Sean McDermott’s).