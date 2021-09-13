Flynn’s early goal sets tone as Mattock Hunterstown claim Minor League title

Argus/Drogheda Independent U17 Division 1 League Final

Hunterstown/Mattock 3-13

Kevin’s/Michael’s 0-11

A Sean Flynn goal inside five minutes set the tone for a commanding display by Hunterstown/Mattock in the Argus/Drogheda Independent under-17 Division 1 League final in Haggardstown.

St.Kevins/St.Michaels responded with two quickfire points from Andrew Wogan and Sean Reynolds before a free from Liam Flynn extended the gap back to two.

St.Kevins/St.Michaels hit the post before Huntertsown/Mattock made a great break up the other end of the field for James Rogers to find the back of the net to open up a five-point lead.

St.Kevins/St.Michaels had a great chance to reduce the gap when they were awarded a penalty, however David Magee made a great save to deny them, St.Kevins/St.Michaels however followed up with five unanswered points to bring the sides level going into the final five minutes of the half.

Hunterstown/Mattock however gathered themselves thanks to a great performance up front by Liam Flynn who and Ciaran McCartney who kicked five points between them in the closing stages of the half to just two in reply from Michaels/Kevins.

Liam Flynn was having a brilliant game and in the opening and he scored a suerpb goal straight after the break and followed up with a point to open up a seven-point lead for Hunterstown/Mattock.

St.Kevins/St.Michaels started to try and go for goals a bit too early and an early, but it made no real difference to the outcome as Hunterstown/Mattock were dominant the whole way through the second half adding a further five points to just one in reply from their fellow amalgamated side.

Hunterstown/Mattock: David Magee, Adam O’Reilly, Cillian Taaffe, Michael Reid, James Russell, Shane Halpenny, Jamie O’Callaghan, Aaron Levins, Connor McGooey, Oisin Mulryne, James Rogers, Peter Reid, Sean Flynn, Liam Flynn, Ciaran McCartney. Subs: Raphael Irwin, Graham Boland, Oran Martin, Ronan Tallon, Tiernan Barron, David Magee, Tom Grimes, Senan Taaffe, Lorcan Donegan

Kevins/Michaels: Joe McArdle, Keelin Maher, Cian Martin, Sam Shearman, Evan Kearney, Daniel Clinton, Alan Reynolds, Cameron Maher, Jake Corrigan, Jamie Durnin, Ryan Halpenny, Sean Reynolds, Tomás Guinan, Andrew Wogan, Josh Lynch. Subs: Emmett Carroll, David Leddy, Alan McGovern, Donacha Boylan, Niall Gregory, Jack McGeough, Jack Stokes, Adam Cromwell, Cailum Woods, Joe McGee, Jack Carroll