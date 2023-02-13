Five-star Ardee Community School pick up another Leinster title

Ardee Community School will meet Bunclody of Wexford in the Leinster U18 B final following Monday’s facile defeat of St Peter’s College, Dunboyne, in Skryne.

Captain Cillian Taaffe accepted the north-Leinster plaque following a game in which the outcome was never in any genuine doubt, with Ardee buzzing about the field in perfect sync and dominating all of the key duels.

It wasn’t, though, until Seán Callaghan’s withdrawal to a midfield position that they truly established their authority over proceedings. His telepathic-like link-up with Tadhg McDonnell became hugely effective the closer they were stationed and while centre-forward Adam Gillespie, the third of the fearsome trio, faded as the contest progressed, he continued to drift into pockets of space and arrange the patterns of play.

Midfielder Andrew Wogan, who has a keen eye for goal, bagged a major in either half, although the most aesthetically pleasing three-pointer was rocketed to the top corner by winger Jamie O’Callaghan after 10 minutes.

Mattock Rangers clubman Seán Flynn dodged around Dunboyne defenders with delicate balance and involved himself in several effective moves that yielded scoreboard currency as the Anthony Durnin/Declan Finnegan-managed side established a six-point gap midway through the opening period.

The Meath side were limited and unable to string coherent passages of play together, although, from a fine Josh Harford pass, midfielder Daniel Boyd collected possession and drew an impressive stop from Lewis Mant. And Dunboyne’s misfortune was compounded when a terrific flick by Davin Starkie neatly laid the ball into the path of the rampaging Wogan who solo dummied the advancing goalkeeper and shot to the unguarded net.

Connell Martin tapped in at the other end for what proved to be Dunboyne’s sole green flag, though with Gillespie converting a free, Ardee trudged to the dressing room with a comprehensive lead of 2-5 to 1-2.

And they weren’t for easing up. Another Gillespie free preceded Starkie intercepting the resultant kick-out and driving goalward. His control let him down but he drew a boot on the bouncing ball and pipped Cathal McGoldrick at his near post.

Flynn palmed in a fourth maximum 13 minutes into the second half and Wogan surged down the middle and fired beneath Dunboyne’s custodian to make it 5-7 to 1-4 not long into the final quarter.

The defeated side were well-served by midfielder Jack Kinlough and David Mahon, at full-forward, but despite finishing with some spirit, the 13-point margin did not flatter the dynamic Deesiders, many of whom won provincial medals at the U16 grade last year.

ARDEE CS: Lewis Mant; Adam O’Reilly, Cillian Taaffe, Micheál Reid; Noah Coyle, Alan Reynolds, Tadhg McDonnell 0-1; Lorcan Buckley, Andrew Wogan 2-1 (0-1f); Eoghan Dillon, Adam Gillespie 0-4 (3f), Jamie O’Callaghan 1-0; Seán Callaghan 0-1, Davin Starkie 1-0, Seán Flynn 1-2. Subs: James Russell for Dillon (38), James Kierans for O’Callaghan (47), Tadhg Kellett for Wogan (49), Ciarán McCartney for Gillespie (50), Oran Matthews for Starkie (58).

ST PETER’S: Cathal McGoldrick; Connell Martin 1-0, Peter Connolly, James Brady; Cian Smith, Cathal Melody, Finn White; Daniel Boyd, Jack Kinlough 0-2; Luke Carolan 0-1, Josh Harford 0-1 (1f), Cian Duggan; Jack Maher, David Mahon 0-3 (1f), Daniel Hickey. Subs: Seán McHale for Maher (45), Donal Dempsey for White (46), Evan McCrudden for Brady (50), Jack Kelly for Hickey (54), Shane McCormack for Martin (54).

REFEREE: Mikey Gordon (Westmeath).