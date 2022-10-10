Five rooms in Louth GAA’s Centre of Excellence are blessed before members of those who are honoured

Siobhán Allen and Madge Reilly unveiling a plaque at the Willie Reilly meeting room in Louth GAA's Centre of Excellence on Friday morning. They were there on behalf of Willie, who lives in London. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fr Derek Ryan, a well-known Louth GAA referee and member of the Redemptorist clergy in Dundalk, blessed five conference rooms in Darver Centre of Excellence on Friday morning.

Each room has been named after men who played either a significant role in local GAA affairs during their lifetime or donated generous sums towards the impressive training complex’s development, with Colm Marry, Pat Toner, Seamus Kirk and Paddy McMahon among the much-vaunted ‘Darver committee’ delegation who were present.

The meeting room on the right-hand side of the main hallway as you enter the building has been named after Brendan Carthy – a former Louth Minor Board chairman who served both the Dundalk Gaels and, later, the Roche Emmets clubs with some distinction. Members of his family, including his wife, Mary, and sons, Liam and Dermot, were there for the blessing.

Upstairs, the room on your immediate right has been named after Edward McCormack, a benefactor to the Centre of Excellence and a native of the Red Barns Road in Dundalk. His wife, Eileen, was unable to make the occasion but is planning to travel from England in the weeks to come to see the facility.

On the left, a great Louth GAA supporter, Willie Reilly, has his name on a plaque. The Dromiskin native, who now lives in London, has been a truly generous benefactor to Gaelic games in the county over many decades. His sister-in-law, Madge, and her daughter, Siobhán, were there on Willie’s behalf.

The main conference centre in Darver, where County Board meetings take place, is in memory of the late, great Charlie McAlester. Such a popular figure among GAA circles across the county, province and, indeed, country, the legendary Newtown Blues clubman was kitman with Louth’s senior team for many years and also served Ireland’s international rules team in a similar role. A fellow Blues stalwart, Danny Nugent, was among the representation on behalf of Charlie.

And, finally, the room out the back of the complex that overlooks the main pitch will honour Tom Burke (Wolfe Tones), referee of the 1928 All-Ireland football final in what was the first year that the Sam Maguire Cup was put on offer, Kildare overcoming Cavan at Croke Park. Tom’s son, Tom jnr, and daughter, Mairead McDonnell, attended along with a vast delegation of the wider family.

A plaque was also unveiled outside as a mark of gratitude to the Coleman family who sold the land, upon which the Centre of Excellence is built, to the Darver committee. Anna Mackin, née Coleman, and Mel Coleman were instrumental players in the agreement and having both passed away since the complex’s development, Anna’s husband, Kevin, and members of the extended family circle travelled to the ceremony.

Louth County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick addressed those present both before and after the gathering, with Martin Molloy putting on a meal as the congregation mingled following the respective blessings.