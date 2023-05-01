Five-goal Louth ease to Leinster IFC victory over Wicklow in Cooley

Louth 5-10 Wicklow 0-7

Lauren Boyle celebrates scoring his second goal for Louth during Sunday's Leinster IFC victory over Wicklow at Fr McEvoy Park. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Louth got their Leinster IFC campaign off to a perfect start with this convincing win over Wicklow in Cooley on Sunday afternoon.

There was little between the sides in what was an intriguing contest during the opening 30 minutes. A heavy downpour midway through the half made conditions extremely difficult but that didn’t deter the home side as they rattled off three goals in the space of two minutes after the resumption, courtesy of Lauren Boyle (2) and Laura Collins, as Kit Henry’s side surged 10 points clear

The game got off to a fast start with Áine Breen and Marie Kealy exchanging points inside the first 90 seconds.

Both teams hit a number of wides through having to contend with a strong, crossfield breeze before Aoife Russell restored the Louth lead only for Kealy to again level matters midway through the first period.

It was at this stage that the torrential rain made an unwelcome appearance and while Kate Flood and Boyle added points, Louth had major let off when Kealy created the game’s first goal chance but the Baltinglass star saw her shot go inches wide.

Midfielder Aoife Gorman did bring the visitors level with a fine point from some 35 yards before an Aoife Russell notch gave Louth a slender, 0-5 to 0-4 cushion at the interval

Whatever was said in the home dressing room during the break clearly had the desired effect as Louth emerged in a more determined and aggressive fashion and within seconds, they had the game’s first goal when Flood won possession and found Boyle who crashed an unstoppable shot past Ellen Griffin in the Wicklow goal.

Shortly after, a high centre from Collins dropped short and was parried by a defender straight into the path of the alert Boyle who, playing on her home ground, smashed it into the net.

And if that wasn’t shocking enough for the visiting supporters, there was worse to follow when after a Gorman point, the visitors were dealt another hammer blow when Collins gained possession some 15 metres from goal and hit a sensational strike into the corner of the net, giving the the ’keeper no chance.

Griffin then had to be vigilant to deny Collins a third major with a fine save but the Newtown Blues star would not be denied her hat-trick as after a foul on Boyle, Collins expertly dispatched the spot-kick neatly into the corner of the net.

With the points secured, the management took the opportunity to give some game-time to members of the panel.

Louth: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Eimear Murray, Dearbhla O’Conner, Eilis Hand; Seoda Matthews, Shannen McLaughlin, Mia Duffy; Áine Breen 0-1, Aoife Halligan; Laura Collins 3-0, Niamh Rice, Lauren Boyle 2-4; Aoife Russell 0-2, Kate Flood 0-1 Céire Nolan. Subs: Caitlin O’Reilly for O’Connor (38), Ciara Woods for Flood (52), Katie Doheny for Mathews (54), Abi Keenan for Duffy (58), Róisín Maguire 0-1 for Russell (58), Rebecca Carr 0-1 for Rice (62).

Ellen Griffin; Sarah Evans, Sarah Jane Winders, Róisín Byrne; Niamh Kenny, Lucy Dunne, Jackie Byrne; Aimee Maher, Aoife Gorman 0-3; Eimear O’Sullivan, Niamh Cullen, Yasmin Dagge; Sarah Delahunt, Marie Kealy 0-4, Helena Dowling. Subs: Gráinne Flynn for Dagge (43), Sarah O’Toole for Dowling (53).

Referee: Sineád McHugh (Dublin).