First ever Championship win for Cuchulainn Gaels and Stabannon sink Naomh Malachi

Cuchulainn Gaels captain Michael McCabe was a key man as the Omeath men won their first ever Championship match.

Cuchulainn Gaels 1-7

Dowdallshill 0-8

It was a red letter night for Cuchulainn Gaels on pitch 3 in Darver on Thursday evening, after the Omeath club registered a first ever win in the Junior Championship in their 16-year history.

A chipped goal from nippy forward Eoin McDonald immediately after the second water break, ultimately proved the winning of the game, and while Noel Finnegan’s third free of the night brought the ‘Hill back to within a point, Francis O’Hagan’s injury time effort turned out to be the insurance score for Gaels.

There was little to choose between the teams up until the goal, however in the run-in to half time, it was 15 against 12, after Dowdallshill had Cathal Sheridan sent off for 2 yellow card offences, in between black cards for team captain Jack Mc Gailey and fellow defender Sean Duffy.

A low scoring opening quarter had Dowdallshill in front at the first water break 0-2 to 0-1, thanks to points from Niall Mc Manus, from a ‘45, and Ray Campbell.

Omeath captain Micheal McCabe pointed either side of the water break to level up the scores, before the black and ambers hit the front for the first time thanks to Jordan Loye’s point.

The first of the Dowdallshill black cards came on 22 minutes for Jack McGailey, before Cathal Sheridan saw red for a second bookable offence. And it soon got even worse for Pat Conlon’s team when Sean Duffy became their second player to be sent to the line for 10 minutes.

Cuchulainn took a 5-4 lead into the break, and extended their advantage to two thanks to Micheal Mc Cabe’s 37th minute free.

But Dowdallshill, with Mc Gailey and Duffy rejoining the action, were soon back in the ascendancy thanks to Ciaran Sheridan’s free, and two excellent efforts from Noel Finnegan to leave them ahead at the end of the third quarter 0-7 to 0-6.

But immediately after the second and final water break, the momentum swung back in favour of the Omeath men, and right from the restart, Mc Donald raced through the middle before planting the ball over the advancing Dermot McArdle. That goal handed Gaels a lead that they held to the final whistle, in spite of Dowdallshill’s last gasp efforts to conjure up a winning goal.

Finnegan and O’Hagan traded points, but that was how it finished, completing a memorable night for the men from Pairc Naomh Lorcan.

Stabannon Parnells 0-15

Naomh Malachi 1-8

A superb performance by Harry Butterly set Stabannon Parnells on their way to an opening day victory over Naomh Malachi in their Junior Football Championship encounter.

Played in slippery conditions in Clan na Gael, it was the mid-Louth men who started the brighter racing into an early three-point lead thanks to scores from Fintan Martin, Butterly and Barry Lynch.

By the first water break, the Mals had responded with three scores of their own from midfield duo Paudie McLoughlin and Paudie Moley and inside forward Jamie Kelly, though they still found themselves in arrears with Robert Callaghan, Niall Cluskey and Butterly keeping the mid-Louth men on top.

Butterly continued where he left off, finishing the half with a further four points, with Donal Begley’s two placed balls the only response for the men from Courtbane to leave Stabannon with a doubles scores lead at the interval, 0-10 to 0-5.

Stabannon extended their lead in the early stages of the second-half through David Cluskey, veteran Aonghus Giggins, and another placed ball from Butterly.

In response, Ryle O’Hanlon struck the woodwork for the Mals before Moley got his second score of the contest.

Butterly added his eighth point of the clash, but the Mals were gaining a foothold with Moley claiming his third point before adding a fortuitous goal from long range.

In a frantic final ten minutes, Collie Rooney narrowed the gap to a goal, before Shane Sweeney received his marching orders following an off-the-ball incident.

The Mals poured forward in the closing stages in search of an equalising score but Stabannon held firm and a final point from Callaghan claimed the two points on offer for the mid Louth outfit.