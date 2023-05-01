Fermanagh strike late to deny Louth victory in crunch Nicky Rackard Cup encounter

Louth 3-17 Fermanagh 3-17

The Louth hurlers were denied a first victory in this season’s Nicky Rackard Cup campaign in Darver on Sunday afternoon when Luca McCusker fired over an equalising point for the Erne men with the last puck of the game.

Both these counties still prop up the standings with Paul McCormack's charges bottom on score difference.

Croke Park served up the excitement as the footballers booked a date with Dublin in the Leinster final, but patrons at the Centre of Excellence were also treated to this entertaining fare with the sides level on no fewer than 12 occasions.

If Louth are to avoid relegation back to the Lory Meagher, they will have to do it the hard way as both of their remaining games are away from home.

First up, they face joint-table toppers Donegal before making the shorter trip to neighbours Armagh, two teams who have had the upper hand in recent clashes against the Wee County.

It took the home side only 30 seconds to open the scoring when Liam Molloy set-up Ryan Walsh for the first point. These two players played prominent roles throughout with Mark Gahan, Conor Quigley, Seaghan Conneely and Conal Shaw other standout performers.

Top-scorer McCusker replied when he fired over from the left of the posts.

Two quickfire goalscoring opportunities by Conneely and Pádraig Fallon, both from close range, failed to raise a green flag before Gahan fired over a good point.

They doubled their lead when Darren Geoghegan struck over the first of his nine points from a 20-metre free.

The visitors tied up matters with long range points from play by McCusker and Francis McBrien.

The sides then exchanged pointed frees before the returning Conor Murphy was denied a goalscoring opportunity when pulled down by Daniel Teague, which earned him a black card.

Ryan Walsh's well-struck penalty was saved by the ’keeper at the expense of a 65, which Geoghegan converted.

Three unanswered points from Seán Corrigan and McCusker (2) had the visitors two up on 20 minutes, 0-7 to 0-5.

Another brace of points were shared before the ’keeper denied Conneely with a good save but Fallon was on hand to fire home the rebound from close range.

After Murphy had pointed from the right wing, the sides were destined to head for the dressing rooms on level terms, that was until Conneely fired to the net from close range as Louth led by 2-7 to 0-10 at the break.

A rare misplaced pass from the normally reliable Peter Fortune found Seán Corrigan who fired past the ’keeper to tie up matters again in their very first attack of the second half.

Tom Matthews was denied a goal at the other end by another Curry save with Geoghegan firing over the resultant 65.

The same player added another point to his tally and another brace had the home side three in front again on 44 minutes, 2-11 to 1-11.

That lead again didn't last long as Caolan Duffy was found by a good pass by Brian Teehan to net their second goal of this half.

Good, successive points from play by the Naomh Moninne pair of Geoghegan and Gahan should have been added to by their clubmate, Murphy, who fired wastefully wide.

The lead changed hands once again as three unanswered points from frees from the stick of McCusker had the Ulster side one up on 53 minutes.

A quickly taken free found Shaw in a space on the right wing and he found the target to leave the sides level for the ninth time in the match.

The home side grabbed their third goal on 60 minutes when Walsh picked out Matthews who made no mistake from close range.

From the resultant puck out, Fermanagh netted the sixth goal of this exciting clash as John Paul McGarry swung one-handed, beating Ricky McKeown again to the groans of the home supporters.

A second point of the half from Shaw appeared to ensure a draw for the home side but Gahan had other ideas to fire them dramatically in front well into injury-time.

There was still time, however, for Fermanagh to grab a late equaliser as a foul on Duffy presented McCusker with the opportunity from a 20-metre free to deny the home side the badly sought after victory as the referee immediately blew the full-time whistle.

LOUTH: Ricky McKeown; Adam Plunkett, Conor Quigley, Danny Morgan; Conall Shaw 0-2, Liam Molloy, Peter Fortune; Mark Gahan 0-3, Darren Geoghegan 0-9 (8f); Jamie McDonnell, Seaghan Conneely 1-1, Seán Kerrisk; Pádraig Fallon 1-0, Conor Murphy 0-1, Ryan Walsh 0-1. Subs: Tom Matthews 1-0 for Kerrisk (8), Aaron McGuinness-Smith for Fallon (HT), Andrew Mackin for Murphy (67), Ronan Mulholland for Fortune (67).

Fermanagh: Mark Curry; Dylan Bannon, Daniel Teague, Ronan McGurn; Ciarán Breslin, Ryan Bogue, Francis McBrien 0-2; Thomas Cleary 0-1, Danann McKeogh; Brian Teehan, Seán Corrigan 1-1, John Paul McGarry 1-1; Caolan Duffy 1-0, Ben Corrigan, Luca McCusker 0-12 (9f). Subs: Aidan Flanagan for McKeogh (5), Jimmy Tormey for Corrigan (48), Odhran Johnston for Cleary (54), Seán McKendry for Breslin (62), Shea Curran for Flanagan (67).

REFEREE: Conor Doyle (Tipperary).