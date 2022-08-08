Fechin's dominate Knockbridge to retain Louth senior hurling title

St Fechin’s looked winners from an early stage of Sunday’s senior hurling championship final as they deprived Knockbridge of the oxygen which saw them qualify for the Dunleer decider unbeaten.

The Reds had enjoyed lethal starts in both round robin fixtures, including against Fechin’s, but were rocked by Paul Mathews’ early goal at Páirc Uí Mhuirí and having taken too long to rearrange their markers in the full-back line, the Louth star was instrumental in Barry Devlin’s addition of a further three-pointer.

Seven points was the gap by the seventh minute and while they did make a fight of it with sustained spells of dominance, Knockbridge never seemed likely to reel in the deficit having merely used their purple patch to claw their way back from well behind.

Lethal finishes to the net by Seán Marry and Robert Wallace either side of half-time had the Reds to within two points towards the end of the third quarter. There followed a major moment in the match whereby Shane Fennell, usually so reliable, miscued a 20m free, allowing a mixture of Fechin’s defenders to clear the danger and remain three in front.

And, with the subsequent attack, the Hoops forced a free from which Paddy Lynch – who was deadly all afternoon – split the posts, extending the cushion to four. With Knockbridge not registering thereafter, Fechins’ route to the finishing line was more of a trot than a sprint.

Captain Peter Fortune was named man of the match after a controlled display in a deep lying position, though Danny Morgan and Paddy Lynch had excellent matches, as did Oisín Byrne, with Mathews beginning like a whirlwind.

Wallace, meanwhile, is the only ’Bridge star who will feel as though he did himself justice on a day where the favourites gave one of their poorest final displays. Their outing was compounded by the injury-time dismissal of corner-back Michael Keane on a second yellow card, having already lost Andrew Smyth and James Costelloe to injury during the course of the game.

MATHEWS MAGIC

The champions’ sharp start was the platform upon which they built their winning effort. With Lynch blemishless from set-pieces, Donal Ryan and Morgan physically dominant at midfield and a mixture of Seán Kerrisk and Mathews blowing pours in Knockbridge’s defence, Fechin’s were seven clear fairly quickly and ahead by five on two occasions later in the first half.

Gareth Hall and Wallace were scorers from play for Ronan Byrne’s side but their performance was lacking in its trademark grit and intensity, only for Marry to give them hope of an upturn with a tremendous finish past the excellent Ruairí Morrissey on 27 minutes.

Captain Ricky McKeown’s sideline cut was cushioned beautifully into the centre-forward’s path by Hall and Marry made no mistake with a first-time pull to the roof of the net.

The victors’ response was emphatic, however, as they hit three of the next four points before the break, with Morgan and Seán Hodgins extending the gap to a half-dozen upon play’s resumption.

Perhaps Fechin’s felt too comfortable at that stage and if that was to blame for their slack concession of possession in defence on 34 minutes, they were ruthlessly punished as Wallace raised a green flag.

You were waiting for Knockbridge to launch a sustained bombardment from there on, but they barely raised a gallop, a Fennell free five minutes later being all they could muster.

A defeat that will sting around Páirc an Chuinnigh – Fechin’s having caught Knockbridge out in a final for the second season in succession.

Knockbridge: Conor Kerrigan; Michael Keane, Ronan Mulholland, Adam Plunkett; Andrew Smyth, Stephen Kettle 0-1, Ricky McKeown 0-1; Ben Goss Kieran, Liam Molloy; Gareth Hall 0-2, Seán Marry 1-0, Robert Wallace 1-3; Shane Fennell 0-2 (65, 1f), David Kettle, Stephen Hoey. Subs: James Costelloe for Smyth (27), Peter Brennan for Costelloe (42), Neil Thornton for Fennell (51), Gavin Kerrigan for Goss Kieran (56), Ronan Byrne for D Kettle (58).

St Fechin’s: Ruairí Morrissey; Conor Higgins, Oisín Byrne, Cormac McAuley; Conor Mathews, Peter Fortune, David Stephenson; Donal Ryan 0-1, Danny Morgan 0-2; Paddy Lynch 0-8 (6f), Seaghan Conneely 0-1, Seán Hodgins 0-1; Paul Mathews 1-2, Barry Devlin 1-0, Seán Kerrisk 0-1. Subs: John Crosbie for Devlin (36), Ross Berkery for Hodgins (54).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).