Fechin’s captain Peter hoping Fortune favours his unique Louth title bid

Peter Fortune is a man on a mission with Sunday’s senior hurling championship final coming ahead of his involvement in Lannléire’s latest junior football title bid.

A Carlow native, teaching sixth class in Callystown National School, Clogherhead, the 29-year-old hails from the St Mullin’s club, with whom he reached the 2019 Leinster senior hurling decider against Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Having lined out for the Barrowsiders from U14 to U21, a Louth lassie lured him to the north-east where former college buddies were playing football with Lannléire.

And, so, following a year in which he trained with the Dunleer men but travelled home for hurling matches, he opted to sign on the dotted line with the Páirc Uí Mhuirí outfit while then pursuing his small ball passion with St Fechin’s, who he captains into this weekend’s Paddy Kelly Cup showpiece versus Knockbridge.

"I’ll always have that connection with Dunleer because they're the club who properly took me into Louth,” Fortune says.

"I am enjoying the football. it's completely different and it probably took me a year-and-a-bit to get to grips with it, but I’m getting a bit better at it.

"Where I come from, it’s a country area where hurling is massive. Up here you’ve rugby, soccer and Gaelic football, whereas down in St Mullin’s, it’s hurling country. All kids at some stage will have a hurl put in their hand and the love for it, it becomes part of your life. Anyone who plays into their adult years has that love for the game.

“You can see it up here as well and it’s probably like Carlow with a small number of teams, you then have lads who love it even more than lads in the bigger counties because they don’t get the same credit; it's more difficult to keep it going. People up here certainly do have the grá for the game.”

This is Fechins’ eighth final in a row, with two of their three victories having come against Sunday’s opposition, and Fortune’s third since transferring into the Beaulieu outfit. It’s not a bad record in addition to his three winners’ medals won in the red of Louth.

"When I moved up here, I played the first year with the St Fechin’s and then I had a chat with Paul McCormack (Louth manager). I just wanted as much hurling as I could get and as much competitive hurling as possible, and I wanted to see how I would fare out with an inter-county team.

“And it’s been fantastic and I’ve been very fortunate since I came up. I’ve won two Lory Meagher medals and a Division 3B title as well, so I’ve been very lucky to get medals that I never thought I’d get.

"The dream then was always to play in Croke Park and I remember a few years ago, thinking that unless the club gets to an All-Ireland final, the Croke Park dream isn’t really going to happen. I’d nearly come to terms with that – not everyone gets to play in Croke Park. There are hurlers who are 10 times the player I am who never got to play there.

“But since this opportunity has come up, it’s been amazing. To have all your family, partner and her family in the crowd in Croke Park, I was saying it to a few lads on the bus home from this year's final – there’s a small percentage of people who get to play in Croke Park but there’s an even smaller number who get to say that they won something at Croke Park.”

There’s even fewer able to claim club championship medals in both codes in the same year as they collected an All-Ireland medal. Fortune’s bid in this regard continues in Dunleer on Sunday afternoon.