Fantastic Ardee Community School are Leinster B champions for the first time

It’s all very simple, really – Ardee Community School are Leinster senior B champions, joint-manager Anthony Durnin will soon have to count the number of provincial titles he has led the mid-Louth outfit to on his second hand and the team’s promising right half-back, Tadhg McDonnell, well, he looks to be the next Ray Finnegan.

Bunclody were really no match for the Deesiders, who led from a very early stage in Monday’s Abbotstown contest, with centre-forward Adam Gillespie really turning on the style, spraying some beautiful passes, kicking fabulous points off both feet and bringing his teammates into the game with trickery and unselfishness.

And it’s not only what he contributes with the ball that stands the No11 out so much. He is ferociously strong and not immune to tackling or harassing opponents who are often physically superior. He boasts a wand of a left boot and yet two of his notches came via his perceived-to-be-weaker right foot.

The youngest of the three Gillespie brothers set-up the game-sealing second goal for the victors six minutes from the end with a sumptuous manoeuvre and offload, though McDonnell’s finish, a rasping drive that chipped the paint off the underside of the crossbar, was a thing of absolute beauty.

In addition to kicking 1-1 and having three different markers for company, McDonnell’s incisive drive towards the target produced Ardee’s opening goal, scored by the typically impressive Seán Flynn after just five minutes.

Now a regular part of the Louth U20 half-back line, 18-year-old McDonnell was, of course, the county’s minor player of the year in 2022, but he looks to have taken his game to a completely new level of late. For a young man who didn’t grow up as a defender, he is never caught out and rarely allows his opponent to register, while his pace and the timing of his darts up the field are extremely effective.

Not to be outdone, the remaining members of the Ardee team were all very competent on the day and Andrew Wogan was named player of the match after a nine-point contribution that included four finishes from play.

Jamie O’Callaghan, Lorcan Buckley and Noah Coyle were each very industrious and played key roles in the triumph, endlessly seeking involvement in the play and working ever so hard for the team.

GROUND WORK

Much of the ground work for the success was done during the opening half as Ardee moved into a seven-point lead, 1-5 to 0-1, with five different registrars. Indeed, it was only a burst shortly before half-time which hauled the Wexford outfit back into any sort of contention ahead of the second period.

Dylan Purcell, Rhyan Whelan and a pair of Jake Nolan frees, after he had taken set-piece duties following two prior misses, reduced the deficit to three only for another Wogan kick from the ground to put the Ardonians 1-6 to 0-5 in front.

And it took a fine save by Lewis Mant at the beginning of the second half to deny Ciarán Whiting’s major attempt which, if successful, would have cut the margin to the minimum and may well have altered the momentum of the match significantly.

Though Ardee grasped their slice of fortune with aplomb and Gillespie (2) and Wogan classily nudged out their lead to seven before Nolan – the Slaneysiders’ best player – found the back of the net.

A black card for Purcell was a fatal blow to Bunclody’s title aspirations, however, as by the time the midfielder returned to the fray, Ardee had outscored his side by 1-3 to 0-1, with McDonnell’s dispatch past Rory Raleigh drawing the biggest cheer of the meeting.

It is Ardee’s intention to move up to the highest level of provincial schools’ football next year. After all, this was an A-grade performance.

ARDEE CS: Lewis Mant; Adam O’Reilly, Cillian Taaffe, Micheál Reid; Tadhg McDonnell 1-1, Alan Reynolds, Noah Coyle; Lorcan Buckley 0-1, Seán Callaghan; Eoghan Dillon 0-1, Adam Gillespie 0-4, Jamie O’Callaghan; Davin Starkie, Andrew Wogan 0-9 (5f, 1 45), Seán Flynn 1-0. Subs: James Russell for Reynolds (HT), Ciarán McCartney for Dillon (50), Tadhg Kellett for Flynn (54), Peter Reid for O’Callaghan (58), James Kierans for Starkie (58).

FCJ BUNCLODY: Rory Raleigh; Faolain O Ceallaigh, Patrick Kinsella, Robbie Chapman; Sam Black 0-1, Jack Morris, Pádraig Watters; Darragh Farrell, Dylan Purcell 0-2; James Lawless, Rhyan Whelan 0-1, Seán Doyle; Evan Corr, Ciarán Whiting, Jake Nolan 1-3 (0-2f). Subs: Ciarán Scott for Doyle (50), Niall Mimnagh 0-1 for Black (52), Brian Maher for Whiting (52).

REFEREE: David Sweeney (Dublin).