Familiar faces populate many of the top six places as the Louth GAA Division 1 and 2 leagues split

Newtown Blues' Iollan Farrell and Jamie Farrell of St Mochta's will be competing at opposite ends of the Division 1 table over the month to come. Picture: Colin Bell Photography

Just over half of the clubs who qualified for the promotion phase of Division 1 and 2 respectively did so in the same tier last season.

Unbeaten Naomh Máirtín, St Mochta’s and Ardee St Mary’s are clear at the Division 1 summit having vied for the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup post the split in 2022, although Newtown Blues and St Bride’s will have to adjust to life away from the leading company for the first time. Mattock Rangers will go into the intermediate championship as the highest ranked competitor after sealing a fifth place finish for the second term in succession.

As expected, St Patrick’s booked their berth in the top six with a high-scoring win at St Fechin’s, while Geraldines sneaked in in sixth following their triumph at Sean O’Mahony’s. Micheál Magill’s men had started the campaign brightly, winning their three openers, before a six-match losing run threatened to derail their aspirations. Though they finished with back-to-back victories to successfully stave off a potential relegation battle.

Last year’s Division 2 champions, O Raghallaighs, look set for an immediate return to the second tier having completed their programme without a single point.

Who succeeds the North Road natives as champions is very much uncertain. Runners-up in 2022, Dundalk Gaels missed out on the promotion half following a fifth defeat in a row, which follows six consecutive triumphs at the beginning of the term.

Indeed, ahead of Tuesday night’s first round of split fixtures, just two points separated first and sixth.

Once again, St Joseph’s didn’t make the cut and will prepare for their latest Joe Ward Cup bid having furrowed in the bottom half of Division 2.

Each of St Kevin’s, Dundalk Young Irelands and Roche Emmets will be top-half entrants for the second time, with both Clan na Gael and Kilkerley Emmets novices in this regard having come below the mid-table line previously.

Cooley Kickhams, of course, are the form team in the league and are seeking to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking following their 2022 relegation.

The demotion battle looks set to be a straight shootout between Lannléire and pointless O’Connell’s, with Joe’s, Gaels, Hunterstown Rovers and Glen Emmets appearing to be safe from relegation.

With three points on offer in the junior leagues, Stabannon Parnells and Oliver Plunkett’s will face each other in what will essentially be a title decider midway through the month with the consolation prize arriving in the form of a promotion play-off.

None of Na Piarsaigh Blackrock, Wolfe Tones, Naomh Fionnbarra or Glyde Rangers are clear of automatic or play-off danger.

John Mitchel’s could well be Division 3B champions by the time they face Westerns in Reaghstown on Saturday. Jimmy Murray’s team have been flawless in the league all season and could only really be denied by Naomh Malachi after last weekend.

The Mals and St Nicholas are looking good for a play-off spot, with Annaghminnon Rovers in pole position to finish in the top-half. Dowdallshill, it seems, are destined to finish as the basement dwellers.