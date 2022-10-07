Experience counts on finals’ day – Newtown Blues can extend Ardee St Marys’ wait on Louth SFC glory

The head – and all logic – suggests Ardee St Mary’s will end their 27-year wait on a senior football championship title on Sunday afternoon, when they encounter Newtown Blues at Clan na Gael Park, but the gut is groaning in favour of the Newfoundwell natives.

Blues have a knack of winning Joe Ward from relative obscurity. They were bottom of Division 1 in 2017 and yet delivered in the championship, before negotiating a play-off to retain their top-flight status.

And while their resurgence hasn’t quite been as dramatic this term, the fact that they are back challenging for the county’s most coveted honour 12 months on from resembling a shambles in the semi-final loss to Naomh Máirtín is still fairly drastic.

St Mary’s, meanwhile, have been a juggernaut and the most consistent team across league and championship in the past three seasons, but the level they have reached since June, when their county stars returned, has been on a scale apart from any other.

They were already a goalscoring machine before Cathal Murray took charge, though the hunger in their tackling and ferocious intent has the Ardee team showing the signs Naomh Máirtín did during their first winning campaign of 2020.

A friend send through a text after their epic semi-final victory over the Jocks – ‘a victory for football’. Another suggested that ‘good’ had prevailed over ‘evil’ in terms of how St Marys’ total-football approach varies from the physical, ‘by numbers’ game adopted by Fergal Reel’s side.

While this is not a view shared by your writer, it will be thrilling to see the two most swashbuckling, free-flowing teams in the championship contest its showpiece.

There are a few key variables at play in terms of previewing the match. How much of an effect will Marys’ greater depth have over proceedings, given the game is likely to go down to the wire? Can Mary’s deal with the occasion – something which will certainly not effect Blues? And, most importantly, are Des Lane’s men, the 23-time champions, actually being written off?

The last time spectators consigned Blues’ challenge to the scrapheap was at half-time of their group clash with St Mochta’s. One Louth Villager wasn’t shy in asking his Blues marker if he was “fit” to keep up with him during the opening period. Out came the aristocrats for the second half, determined and prepared to put manners on last season’s runners-up. They duly did with the display of the championship so far.

They have failed to match that pitch of intensity since, but then Ciarán Downey – the most gifted player in Louth – hasn’t shown anything near his best aside from after half-time in that match at Dunleer. If Blues are to win, he will require his awesome best, while John Kermode is another who must re-find his earlier form. Donal McKenny and Karl Faulkner would appear to be the men likeliest to assume the marking responsibilities for St Mary’s.

Colm Judge has made Blues tick from the 40 since coming back into the team against St Patrick’s, but he faces a different proposition in Liam Jackson, who will pose the Drogheda outfit stiff problems if his bursts from deep are not tracked.

And then from a Blues perspective, what do they do about the growingly influential Tom Jackson. Can they afford to dedicate Dáire Nally to that task considering the wing-back is such a huge part of their transitional game? They likely can.

With Alan Connor a probable match for Ciarán Keenan – who isn’t quite firing on all cylinders due to injury – and Emmet Carolan almost certain to assume responsibility for the excellent Dáire McConnon, will Fergal Donohoe line-out at midfield and force Conor Moore’s inclusion as a forward, or will Chris Reid retain his No8 jersey with Donohoe remaining in the defence?

If he goes to centre-field, with outstanding Andy McDonnell, Blues would appear to have a winning combination in there, particularly given Eimhin Keenan is absent for St Mary’s after sustaining a knee knock in the semi-final. Who, then, partners RJ Callaghan in midfield? Liam Jackson? If so, does Evan Malone come in at centre-back?

All of these little details are of the utmost importance considering a grain of rice could tip the scale the victors’ way. Both sides are brimming with quality but, equally, have areas of weaknesses, in the full-back line particularly.

The conditions will play a role too. The drier the day the better for the pacier Mary’s, though Blues are footballers capable of adapting to every challenge thrown their way. As well as having the experience of winning finals.

Aside from McDonnell, Judge and Kermode, the Blues’ team have won every senior final they’ve played in – and, even then, the aforementioned trio have four and five Joe Wards to their credit.

Experience counts on finals’ day.

VERDICT: Blues by two.