Expectation hasn’t suited Louth in the past where Leinster SFC ties are concerned

The Louth team that was caught cold by Carlow in the 2011 Leinster quarter-final in Portlaoise. Picture: Sportsfile

Expectation has never been something Louth have been great at dealing with where Leinster Championship matches are concerned.

Sure weren’t the Reds already qualified for a second provincial final in succession ahead of the joust with Carlow in 2011? What a disaster that proved to be. The dismissal of Dessie Finnegan, lacklustre first half display and then, having got back into a winning position, losing the affair in the dying embers as Brendan Murphy kicked the Barrowsiders into the next round, where they lost to Wexford, who proceeded to run Dublin to the very edge in the decider.

And what about five years earlier. Fresh from winning the Division 2 title, having overcome Donegal after a replay in Breffni Park, Louth took on Meath at Croke Park primed for a championship scalp.

The first period unfolded like a dream with points landing from all over the field. The Reds went in with a 0-10 to six advantage but failed to score in the second half as the Royals humbled Eamonn McEneaney’s charges. Those of us with elephant memories can still picture a long ball into the square bouncing past the helpless Stuart Reynolds. An eight-point reverse. Not how it was supposed to be.

Perhaps the dream was less vivid in 2013 but your writer can still recall a supporter’s bullish claim as the crowd headed for the gate after the O’Moore Park annihilation of Laois. “Leinster final, here we come,” she said. A fortnight later, Wexford left Drogheda with a one-point win and it was a case of another huge opportunity slipping the Wee grasp.

If the past decade has taught Louth followers little else, it is that provincial victories are to be savoured but not readily expected. Too many of us got far too excited about the demolition of Carlow last year, so much so that there was an element of expectation about the Kildare clash in Tullamore. Another disaster, that was.

And this is all in more recent times. Go back to the 1990s and the semi-final defeats by Laois, Dublin, Offaly and Meath. Each considerable kicks in the you know what.

As it stands, Louth are on the favourable side of the draw and form would indicate that they are the frontrunners, in a group comprising Westmeath, Meath and Offaly, to reach the Leinster final. But tradition and history suggests otherwise.

One step at a time, perhaps.