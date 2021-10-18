Emmets remain on track for Intermediate return

Niall Sharkey, Glyde Rangers keeps his eye on the ball despite the attentions of Danny Grimes, Glen Emmets. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

GLEN EMMETS remain on course to bounce straight back up to the intermediate grade after coming from behind to beat a brave Glyde Rangers side on Friday night in Stabannon.

Glen Emmets 2-11

Glyde Rangers 1-8

In a repeat of the 2017 junior decider Emmets once again prevailed but this time they were the favourites to do so. A large cohort of that winning side still remains and they used all that know-how not to panic when Glyde were enjoying a purple patch before half time.

Alan Kirk had Glyde ahead by three at half time with a stunning goal and point that brought the half to a close. The former Ardee man was at the heart of all Tallanstown’s good play on the night.

Emmet’s knuckled down after the break, buoyed by goals from inside duo, Kealan O’Neill and Conor Grimes, Raymond Lambe’s side controlled the rest of the game and simply overwhelmed Glyde in that second period constricting them to only two points.

Right from the off, both sides were up for the game, the physicality and concentration needed to survive was typified by the night long battle between Tullyallen’s Andrew Mooney and Glyde county star Niall Sharkey.

Mooney returned to the side after missing the quarter final through suspension. Having played centre field all year Mooney went straight out on to the wing to pick up Sharkey. Battle lines drawn at once.

Glyde were more accurate early on through Kirk and talisman Trevor O’Brien but Ronan Grufferty would soon settle his wasteful side with a free after Kealan O’Neill missed an effort at goal.

Conor Grimes swayed the contest in his side’s favour with two points either side of the water break. Glyde at this stage were struggling to keep afloat and without the suspended Brian Duffy at full forward they lacked focus.

Hence the switch of Ciaraín Sheridan to the edge of the square. Sheridan had an immediate impact and Trevor O’Brien duly pulled the sides level with much needed scores.

It would get better for Glyde, Sharkey fetched a stunning mark in the middle of the field and with Sheridan to aim at, Sharkey drove it in. Sheridan claimed the high ball and turned his marker and had the vision to spot Kirk at the back post. Kirk as he has done his whole career found the target and quickly added another to make it 1-6 to 0-6 in his side’s favour.

Emmets were glad of the break in play.

Lambe realigned his side and Kealan O’Neill found the net with the first attack of the second half. The 2017 Louth minor was excellent all evening but once the Glyde lead was wiped out so quickly there was an ominous feel to proceedings then.

Martin McArdle did respond but Glyde were unable to engineer any sort of momentum going forward and their misery was compounded when Trevor O’Brien was forced off with injury.

County full forward Conor Grimes then finished the game off as a contest with an excellently finished goal before the second half water break.

Grufferty tagged on two more frees but an incident off the ball put a dampener on Emmets victory.

If they are to claim the Christy Bellew for the second time in four seasons they will have to do it without forty yards man James Butler, who received a straight red from referee David Fedigan.

GLEN EMMETS: Conor Kelly; Shane Noone, Sam Kenny, Tom Grimes, Andrew Mooney, Danny Grimes, Cathal Maguire; Sean Byrne, Keith Boylan; Eoghan Maguire, Ronan Grufferty 0-4 (4f), James Butler 0-1; David Bracken, Conor Grimes 1-3, Kealan O’Neill 1-3 (1f). Subs: Keith Lynch for Bracken (41), Evan English for E Maguire (48), Alex Blakeman-Fowler for C Grimes (59).

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Kevin Kane, Conor McCullough, Gerard Farrell; Fiachra Sheridan, Conor Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Ciaraín Sheridan, Dion Conlon; Aaron Devin, Alan Kirk 1-3 (1f), Niall Sharkey; Barry Brennan; Trevor O’Brien 0-4 (2m, 1f), Martin McArdle. Subs: Céin Sheridan for (50), Barry Sharkey for Devin (50), Dean Smith for McCullough (60).

REFEREE: David Fedigan