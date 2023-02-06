Emma Duggan returns as Meath draw with Galway in Lidl NFL thriller in Navan

Emma Duggan of Meath shakes hands with Kate Slevin of Galway after the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 3 between Galway and Meath at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

THE returning Emma Duggan rescued a share of the spoils for Meath in this competitive Lidl NFL Division 1 encounter at Páirc Tailteann on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Royal faithful were out in large numbers for this first home league tie of the campaign and the decibel levels racked up significantly following the introduction of All-Star Duggan at the start of the second half.

It was the Dunboyne player’s first taste of league action after missing the Dublin and Donegal ties due to a quad injury. She was soon in the thick of the action setting up a chance for Ciara Smyth which was deflected out for a 45.

Duggan struck her opening point on 41 minutes to level proceedings at 0-5 apiece. She hit the target again on the three-quarter hour mark, posting a fine score to level at 0-6 each. Her third point from a 35 metre free on 56 minutes had Meath ahead for the first time since the opening minute.

At that stage it looked as if Meath had repelled the Galway challenge and when midfielder Aoife Minogue turned over a ball in the final minute the home side looked a safe bet for both points. However, with no one in support Minogue lost possession and it gave Galway an opportunity which they took full advantage of forcing a foul which substitute Aoife O’Rourke converted for the equaliser.

Overall, a draw was probably a fair outcome. Both teams adopted a cautious approach throughout the opening half at the end of which Galway led 0-3 to 0-2. Dashing wing back Niamh Gallogly who was one of the side’s best performers had Meath ahead in the opening minute.

They could have been further ahead but an Olivia Callan effort dropped short and was then spilled by ’keeper Alanah Griffin before being eventually cleared. Shauna Brennan opened Galway’s account and the impressive Kate Slevin converted a free a minute later.

Galway had Leanne Coen sin-binned for a foul on Gallogly but Meath were unable to take advantage and instead it was Slevin who converted another free to stretch the lead. Meadhbh Byrne hit the only other score of the half to leave the minimum between the teams at half-time.

The second half was a far livelier affair with Duggan making her presence felt in the Meath attack. Stacey Grimes from a free levelled within three minutes of the restart but with Kate Slevin hitting some excellent scores Galway opened up a two points lead.

However, with Duggan growing into the game, Meath got back level with 15 minutes to play. Galway regained their two points advantage before successive scores from Grimes, Gallogly and Duggan edged Meath ahead.

Galway though had the final say as they snatched the draw right at the death.

MEATH: Monica McGuirk; Áine Sheridan, Mary Kate Lynch, Katie Newe; Niamh Gallogly 0-2, Shauna Ennis, Aoibhin Leahy; Máire O’Shaughnessy, Aoife Minogue; Megan Thynne, Meadhbh Byrne, Ciara Smyth 0-2; Olivia Callan, Stacey Grimes 0-2 (2f), Niamh O’Sullivan. Subs: Emma Duggan 0-3 (1f) for Callan (HT), Ailbhe Leahy for Smyth (47), Ali Sherlock for Byrne (47).

GALWAY: Alanah Griffin; Louise Ward, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Eimile Gavin; Charlotte Cooney, Kate Geraghty, Shauna Brennan 0-1; Ailbhe Davoren, Olivia Divilly; Leanne Coen, Kate Slevin 0-6 (3f), Aoife Molloy; Megan Glynn, Chloe Miskell, Lynsey Noone. Subs: Eva Noone 0-1 for Glynn (HT), Hannah Noone for L Noone (47), Jemma Burke for Brennan (47), Aoife O’Rourke 0-1 (1f) for Miskell (57).

REFEREE: Gavin Finnegan (Down).