Eastern Gaels successfully affiliated to become Meath GAA’s 60th club

MEATH’S newest club, Eastern Gaels, intend fielding a men’s and ladies’ team at adult level but it is their plan for an academy for five- to nine-year-olds in both hurling and football which could impact existing east Meath club St Colmcille’s the most.

They received the green light to affiliate at last Thursday night’s specially convened county committee meeting, thus becoming Meath 60th club. The club will be based in Mornington, the old Stars of the Sea playing pitch, and will be drawing players from the same area as the established St Colmcille’s.

Their application for a new club was successful following a secret ballot of club delegates by 30 votes to 26, with four spoiled votes.

Both Eastern Gaels and the existing club in the area, Colmcille’s, were given 15 minutes each to address delegates with a questions and answers afterwards. A number of delegates spoke in favour of the new club while others were vehemently opposed to it.

Eastern Gaels were represented by Pearse Gilroy – who put forward the case on behalf of the club – Johnny Cairns and Jude McNabb. They outlined their reasons for seeking to affiliate and the huge increase in population in the area was outlined with the club promising to provide capacity, create opportunity and increase participation in Gaelic games for young people in the area.

St Colmcille’s were represented by Keith Loughman, James Kelly and Jackser Kavanagh with chairman Loughman giving the presentation on behalf of his club and outlining why Eastern Gaels should be denied affiliation.

At the outset chairman John Kavanagh outlined that a sub-committee comprising of vice-chairman Paddy Kelly, former GAA President Liam O’Neill, Alan Mulhall, Coaching & Games manager with Leinster Council, and Tomas Brady (Navan O’Mahony’s) reviewed the application.

The sub-committee spoke to representatives of Eastern Gaels as well as the current GAA club in their proposed catchment area, St Colmcille’s.

The sub-committee met the management committee and gave feedback from both parties. However, the sub-committee did not give any recommendations and only outlined the points in a dispassionate manner.

Following this feedback, the management committee voted by a majority in favour of the application from Eastern Gaels with chairman Kavanagh pointing out that the ultimate decision lay with the 59 clubs of the county.

After their successful application, the new club released the following statement

“Eastern Gaels are honoured, and absolutely thrilled, to have been affiliated as Meath’s newest GAA club. It is humbling to become part of an organisation that dates back 138 years when the first clubs were formed, and included our neighbours Duleek. We have a lot of catching up to do but we intend to do just that – and make a very positive and progressive contribution to Meath GAA.

“We would like to thank the chairman of the County Board, John Kavanagh and all members of the management committee for endorsing our application following the report of the sub committee. We would also like to thank the sub committee, Iar Uachtarán, Liam O’Neill, Meath vice-chairman, Paddy Kelly, Alan Mulhall, Leinster GAA, and Tomás Brady of Navan O’Mahony’s for their courtesy and careful consideration of our application.

“As the latest addition to the wonderful Meath GAA family we would like to sincerely thank the clubs of Meath for accepting us into their midst. We have met many of them on our travels, enjoyed their hospitality and were extended great courtesy as we set out our vision and ambition. Go raibh maith agaibh!

“That vision and ambition is driven by the recognition that there are real challenges here in east Meath for our Association. Our mantra since coming together on this journey has consisted of just three words – capacity, opportunity and participation.

“Eastern Gaels are acutely aware that east Meath urgently requires additional capacity and facilities to cater for and promote our games. In the area there are currently over 500 children entering the school system every year and 350 pupils leaving at the other end. We need to give our young people as much opportunity as possible to play our games and be part of an amazing organisation.

“We are delighted that we will provide much needed facilities in the area. We are delighted, and proud, that our community will be able to train, play and have fun as members of Eastern Gaels.

“From day one, Eastern Gaels will be member driven. We will only succeed with help and participation – and lots of it. This is the start of an exciting journey and our members will be the architects of our travel plans.

“But we will also work with anyone and everyone in east Meath and beyond in the interest of improving facilities and amenities. This is about our community and especially our children. We are hugely ambitious and will happily work with those who share our vision.

“We look forward with tremendous excitement to engaging with the people of east Meath and the wider Meath GAA family during 2023 and beyond!

“Moving forward together – Ag bogadh chun tosaigh le chéile.”