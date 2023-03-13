Early goals set St Colmcille’s on their way to Greg Hogge Memorial trophy win

TWO goals scored in the opening quarter was what separated the teams at the end of this Reserve Cup Division 2 final as St Colmcille’s claimed the Greg Hogge Memorial trophy at Ballinlough.

The visitors made a flying start to proceedings with the opening goal from Oisín Brennan after just three minutes. Charlie Bacon and Stewart McDonnell then added quick points to give the East Meath side a five-point advantage.

Cille’s threatened to overrun their opponents at that stage with their pace and direct play which left the Ballinlough defence in all sort of difficulty.

The Cille’s momentum was halted momentarily as Niall Farrelly pointed a free to get the home side off the mark. Mark McCullen struck for a second point but their respite was brief and almost immediately St Colmcille’s went on the attack and it was finished to the net by midfielder Cillian Quigley who hit an unstoppable shot past the Ballinlough ’keeper.

Scores proved more difficult to come by for both sides in the second quarter as Ballinlough keeper Mattie Farrelly produced a fine block to prevent a third goal.

Mark McCullen pointed a free for the hosts before Lorcan Hughes accounted for the final score of the half to leave it 2-3 to 0-3 at the break.

Ballinlough hit the opening score of the second half with Niall Farrelly again converting a placed ball. However, by the end of the third quarter, the issue had all but been decided as Cille’s built up a match winning advantage.

Oisín Murphy and Charlie Bacon added to the Cille’s tally before the Seasiders struck for the decisive third goal on 41 minutes. It was Conor Murphy who applied the finishing touch, pouncing on a rebound after ’keeper Farrelly did well to keep out an earlier effort, to stretch the lead to 10 points.

Hard as they tried there was no way back for Ballinlough after the concession of that goal, though it wasn’t for the want of trying. Seán Tunney converted two frees and they were somewhat unfortunate not to find the net soon after when Mark McCullen played the ball across goal but Conor Fleming opted to collect when he could have palmed to the net.

The goal did eventually come with McCullen firing home from close range on 50 minutes to reduce the deficit to five points. A mainly young Cille’s defence was tested again on a couple of occasions after that but held firm.

Ballinlough had plenty of possession in the closing stages but took the wrong options in going for goals when they could have picked off points.

Despite all the pressure that Ballinlough exerted they failed to add to their tally and it was Cille’s who finished with a score, Conor Murphy pointing near the end.

After the game captain Oisín McAleenan was presented with the Greg Hogge Memorial Cup by members of the Hogge family.

ST COLMCILLE’S: Stephen O’Toole; Liam Leahy, Oisín McAleenan, Seán Horan; Darragh Kelly, Oisín Brennan 1-0, Ceelan Hayden; Cillian Quigley 1-0, Shane Towey; Lorcan Hughes 0-1, Charlie Bacon 0-2 (1f), Oisín Murphy 0-1; Stewart McDonnell 0-1, Conor Murphy 1-1, Ferdia Quigley. Subs: James McElearney, Eoin Sweeney, Ben Maguire, Evan Hughes, Donal Meagher, Ethan Bradley, Robbie Tanner, Max Kingston, Rory Kelly, Dan Clarke, Conor Rath, Niall McElearney, Tom Forkin, David O’Brien, Evan Morgan, Joe O’Toole, Paddy French, Cian Towey.

BALLINLOUGH: M Farrelly; B Jordan, H Briody, F McDonnell; J Lynch, L Maguire, N McDonnell; P Byrne, E Briody; L Finnegan, N Farrelly 0-2 (2f), J Reilly; N Reilly, M McCullen 1-2 (1f), J Casserly. Subs: K Óg Lynch for N Reilly, S Tunney 0-2 (2f) for J Reilly, M Farrell for N McDonnell, J Connell for F McDonnell, C Fleming for Casserly.

REFEREE: Peter O’Halloran (Drumconrath).