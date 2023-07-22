Dylan McKeown’s late free bags Dundalk Gaels a draw with Lannléire in an outcome which satisfies neither

Dundalk Gaels 1-9 Lannléire 2-6

Darragh Malone came up with two goals for Lannléire in the draw with Dundalk Gaels on Saturday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Lannléire may have moved out of the Division 2 relegation play-off place via Saturday night’s draw with Dundalk Gaels but Nicky Malone’s side could come to rue the concession of a late equaliser when the final standings are up for review.

Darragh Malone found the net twice in the second half of a contest played in incessant rain as the Dunleer natives recovered from seven points behind to lead for much of the final quarter.

But an act of petulance in the dying embers caused a Gaels free to be brought into convertible range for Dylan McKeown and the Louth attacker duly ended the hosts’ seven-match losing sequence by bringing his individual haul to 1-5.

In what was the Ramparts side’s maiden outing since parting ways with Cathal O’Hanlon as manager, Gaels opened at a whirlwind pace as Packie O’Connor, Robbie McCrave and Paul Morgan gave instructions from the sideline.

McKeown (2), Thomas O’Connell and Mark McCabe pointed before slack defending by Lannléire gave McKeown a clear-cut goal chance which he slid to the net along the sodden, slippery turf.

An easy free for Paul Callan had got the visitors off the mark prior to the major but even after Ian Mulroy landed a spectacular point from the left flank, to cancel out another O’Connell notch, Lannléire looked to have given themselves too much to do.

The underdogs gradually took a grip of proceedings, however, and were on top for the latter part of the opening period in spite of two Callan frees being all they had to show for their relative dominance.

Ahead by 1-5 to 0-4 at halfway, another McKeown kick nudged Gaels’ gap out to five before a wonderful register by substitute Luke Dunne-Boylan sparked a Lannléire revival. Their three standout performers – Kyle van Rhijn, Briain McGuinness and Malone – were then involved in a flowing move that was ended by Malone slotting beneath Adrian Rafferty.

Callan and McKeown exchanged frees before the Dunleer side struck what appeared set to be the decisive blow with 12 minutes to play. Malone did superbly to find Killian Gregory with a reverse handpass and while the winger’s shot was blocked for a 45, goalkeeper Liam Callan sent the subsequent strike into the danger zone and Malone gathered, swivelled and buried high to the net, drawing a loud roar of approval from the travelling posse.

Gaels offered a response in the form of an O’Connell point, while Chris Sweeney drew a fine stop by Callan at his near post, but Lannléire – via their ’keeper and Mulroy – had opportunities to extend their cushion which they failed to take.

They were holding on at the end, Lannléire, but a wonderful block by Jason Torris on the boot of O’Connell looked set to earn the visitors a third successive win until indiscipline prevailed and McKeown got Gaels off the hook.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Eamonn Kenny, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave; Jack Mullen, David McComish, Jamie Lee; Jordan Keating, Mark McCabe 0-1; Shaun Duffy, Liam O’Connor, Aaron Culligan; Barry Watters, Thomas O’Connell 0-3, Dylan McKeown 1-5 (0-4f, 0-1m). Subs: James O’Connell for Lee, Chris Sweeney for Culligan, Seán McCann for McCabe.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Alex Carroll, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Briain McGuinness, Paul Doyle, Matthew Malone; Kyle van Rhijn, Pierce Hawkins; Killian Gregory, Paul Callan 0-4 (4f), Mark Dunne; Darragh Malone 2-0, Ian Mulroy 0-1, Bob Murphy. Subs: Luke Dunne-Boylan 0-1 for B Murphy.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).