Durnin and Califf the difference makers as Louth shoot to Division 3 summit

Louth's promotion surge is palpable, as tangible as a melting spoonful of boiling sticky toffee pudding on the tip of the tongue. From the moment Tommy Durnin fetched referee Martin McNally's throw-in, from when he picked out the net after 25 seconds, the outcome was inevitable.

Probably not since the first year of Peter Fitzpatrick's reign have the Reds strolled through matches – fixtures of a really competitive nature, not peasantry class opposition – with this type of conviction and composure.

Fermanagh had a spell of dominance towards the end of the opening half, where they scored five points out of seven, but, truth be told, the match was over after 11 minutes when Bevan Duffy cut the posts in two with the outside of his right boot. Ahead 1-2 to no-score – Liam Jackson raising a white flag in between – it was a case of seeing the job through.

That may seem a clichéd expression, but it's the reality. Functional, rehearsed football can go two ways. You can either look really slick, primed and organised – á la Louth in Enniskillen – or be exponents of GAA treachery, lifeless, dull, odious football – the display in Longford is the book of evidence, your honour.

Thankfully, the former is becoming the Wee norm. The level of control in the victories against Westmeath and Fermanagh has been the most impressive aspect of the form upturn.

It's no coincidence, either, that results have improved greatly since the restoration of Durnin to midfield and introduction of James Califf as a goalkeeper.

Sam Mulroy may have kicked another 1-6 and led the attack, Niall Sharkey was once more a staunch impediment at centre-half and Conall McKeever worked like a Native American's stallion, but Califf and Durnin – the old centre-field duo – were, and have been, the difference makers-in-chief.

Not only did Louth's No8, Inniskeen clubman Durnin, score the opening goal, but he palmed down a throw-up to Mulroy for the second goal on 17 minutes and was a serial contester for – and, indeed, claimer of – possession at midfield. Not to mention his workrate defensively, where he tackled intensely.

Meanwhile, Califf's role is pivotal. Six weeks ago, it was taking three Louth men to transfer the ball from one flank to the other – enough time for the opposition to mould and set impenetrably – whereas now the Dreadnots stalwart fulfils the brief independently.

Two passes to switch the point of the attack as opposed to four. Thus, the Reds' attacks are faster and more impactful. His handling was never going to be an issue and it hasn't – twice he plucked balls that were destined to clear the crossbar – though it's his shot-stopping and reflexes which have surprised.

He made two telling interventions, pawing a fierce shot to safety in either half with Fermanagh on top. As comfortable as Louth were, the significance of the saves cannot be underestimated.

EARLY LOSS

Durnin’s efforts were all the more important following the seventh minute loss of Conor Early. The Oliver Plunkett’s player, who is having his best season in red, is a key element but the blow of his departure was softened by the gradual influence of Dáire McConnon as an attacking focal point.

Minus Conor Grimes, who is generally stationed closest to goal, through injury, McConnon offered a livelier, more mobile threat up top and could be a viable option from the start against Antrim.

It was 1-2 to 0-3 at the quarter-mark, despite Louth’s strong start, and had Califf not intervened to deny Garvan Jones, and Daragh McGurn blazed his shot lower, the Erne County may asked more questions of Louth’s resolve.

Instead, Sharkey and Mulroy pointed either side of the latter lifting the net. It was 2-4 to 0-3 at that juncture, but the gap was whittled back by the break – 2-5 to 0-7.

By 40 minutes, the deficit was halved further, but Louth were just never going to buckle – they seemed to be in no danger once the goal was kept intact. It was – courtesy of a miraculous Durnin block and Califf’s airborne tip-away – and with Ciarán Byrne showing his worth as a substitute for the third game in a row, the Reds crossed the finishing line pulling up.

A sweet afternoon, but not as sweet as Harte’s post-match pudding, no doubt.

Fermanagh: Cian Newman; Garret Cavanagh, Jonny Cassidy, Luke Flanagan; James McMahon, Aidan Breen 0-1, Jack McCann; Ryan Jones, Brandon Horan; Danny Leonard, Josh Largo Ellis, Daragh McGurn 0-2; Garvan Jones 0-3 (2f), Ciarán Corrigan, Seán Quigley 0-8 (5f, 45)

Subs: Conall Jones for Breen (50), Kane Connor for McCann (54), Stephen McGullion for Corrigan (68)

Louth: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Bevan Duffy 0-1, Donal McKenny; John Clutterbuck, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Leonard Grey; Tommy Durnin 1-0, Conor Early; Craig Lennon, Sam Mulroy 1-6 (0-5f, 0-1 45), Conall McKeever; Liam Jackson 0-1, Ciarán Downey, Ryan Burns

Subs: Dáire McConnon 0-1 for Early (7), Ciarán Byrne 0-2 for Grey (50), Gerry Malone for McKenny (65), Seán Healy for McKenny (69)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)