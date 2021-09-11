Dundalk’s season goes from bad to worse in Longford

Daniel Cleary of Dundalk reacts to a missed chance during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Longford Town and Dundalk at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sam Stanton of Dundalk kicks out in frustration after a missed chance during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Longford Town and Dundalk at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Longford Town 2

Dundalk 1

Dundalk’s season went from bad to worse as they crashed to defeat against bottom side Longford Town at Bishopsgate this evening.

Aaron O’Driscoll’s header on the stroke of half-time from a Dylan Grimes free kick earned the Midlanders just their second league win of the season and their first since the opening day success over Derry City.

This was despite the fact they finished with nine men following the sendings-off of Aaron Robinson and Rob Manley in the second half.

While Dundalk also finished with 10 following Han Jeong-woo’s dismissal in stoppage time, this marked a new low in a season of them for the Lilywhites who must now be considered genuine relegation candidates.

This was a first win for Longford over them since a 2-1 victory at Oriel Park in October 2008 when Vinny Perth was in charge of the Midlanders. It was also a first win at the Strokestown Road venue since Wes Byrne also scored on the stroke of half-time to claim a 1-0 win in October 1999.

While Dundalk are short options at present, the performance was lacklustre and is a genuine concern ahead of a tricky away trip to Sligo on Tuesday and with one eye on the FAI Cup tie with Finn Harps on Friday.

Darragh Nugent had the game’s opening chance with a half volley that was easily dealt with by Yates after just 80 seconds but after that it was largely all Dundalk for the opening quarter.

On four minutes Patrick Hoban headed over from Will Patching’s free kick with Sam Stanton going even closer a minute later when he met a Raivis Jurkovskis cross at the back post only to volley just over.

Hoban then had another good chance when he broke in from the left onto his right foot on seven minutes but his eventual shot lacked the power to trouble Lee Steacy.

The striker would then nod agonisingly wide from a Cameron Dummigan cross on 10 minutes but the offside flag was up regardless.

Having failed survived that early onslaught, Longford began to grow into the game and almost took the lead on 18 minute when Nugent picked Dummigan’s pocket at the edge of the box only to drill just wide the post with his follow up shot.

The on loan Shamrock Rovers man then did well to block a Greg Sloggett shot just after the hour mark before Sloggett did likewise moments later to deny Aaron Robinson.

Jurkovskis then fired well over from just outside the box before Steacy made a stunning point blank save to deny Hoban on 41 minutes.

Longford then took the lead on the stroke of half-time with Grimes’ free kick flicked on by O’Driscoll whose header squirmed under Yates.

The visitors changed formation at the break with youngster Mark Hanratty introduced on the left wing in place of centre half Sonni Nattestad.

It was another defender, Daniel Cleary, who almost levelled matters four minutes after the restart as Patching’s corner came through to him at the back post only for the 25-year-old to loop his header up in the air with the ball coming off the top of the crossbar.

Dundalk were then thrown a lifeline on 58 minutes when Robinson picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Patching.

The visitors then almost took immediate advantage against their 10 man opponents when Patching’s free kick was helped on by Hoban with Andy Boyle’s effort coming back off the inside of the post and into the arms of Steacy.

Michael Duffy was then introduced in an effort to rescue something from the game and almost made an immediate impact on 64 minutes when he glanced just wide from Patching’s corner.

Despite plenty of pressure after that, it was the home side who had the next chance of note with Aaron Dobbs firing over after fellow substitute Aodh Dervin had picked the pocket of Stanton in midfield.

The Midlanders were then reduced to nine men with five minutes remaining when referee Derek Tomney harshly sent-off Rob Manley for a foul on Ryan O’Kane.

Dundalk were unable to take advantage of the two man advantage though before being reduced to 10 men themselves when Han was sent-off for a lunge on Joe Manley.

Stanton looked like he would rescue a point for the visitors with a late header but Steacy brilliantly tipped over before Callum Warfield drilled wide at the other end moments later.

Longford Town: Lee Steacy; Shane Elworthy, Joe Manley, Aaron O’Driscoll, Dean Zambra (Aodh Dervin 63); Dean Byrne (Aaron McNally 57), Darragh Nugent, Aaron Robinson; Dylan Grimes (Aaron Dobbs 78); Rob Manley, Dean Williams (Callum Warfield 77).

Dundalk: Cameron Yates; Cameron Dummigan (Michael Duffy 63), Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Sonni Nattestad (Mark Hanratty HT), Raivis Jurkovskis; Greg Sloggett (Han Jeong-woo 83), Will Patching, Sam Stanton, Sami Ben Amar (Ryan O’Kane 69); Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).