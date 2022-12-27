Dundalk set to make their move for 35-time Gibraltar international

Dundalk FC are understood to be lining up a move for an experienced international footballer who could be facing off against Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland in two Euro qualifiers in 2023.

Louie Annesley has 35 caps for the Gibraltar national team and has previously featured twice against Ireland in the 1-0 win courtesy of Jeff Hendrick’s goal at Victoria Stadium in March 2019 – a game best remembered for John Delaney stepping down as the FAI’s CEO to move to the newly-created position of Executive Vice-President – and the 2-0 win at the Aviva Stadium in June 2019 when a Joseph Chipolina own goal and stoppage time header from Robbie Brady secured the win for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Former Dundalk boss Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side are due to face Gibraltar twice in 2023, at the Aviva Stadium next June before travelling to ‘the Rock’ next October.

The London-born 22-year-old, who is currently on the books of Blackburn Rovers, is best known as a centre-back at club level but frequently plays in a holding midfield position for his country, making him a potentially ideal replacement for the versatile Sam Bone who is unlikely to feature in Stephen O’Donnell’s plans for next season.

Annesley, who has featured in the Europa League in the past for Lincoln Red Imps, has been at Blackburn since January 2019, signing a new two-year deal at Ewood Park as recently as June 2021. While he has captained the club’s underage sides, the former Chelsea trainee has made just one senior appearance for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side – playing the full 90 minutes of their 2-1 EFL Cup win away to Bradford City in August.

In between, he has had loan spells at Woking, playing 18 times for The Cardinals from October 2021 until his departure last May.

He also recently went on a one-month loan to fellow National League side Barnet, where there was potential for a permanent move, but featured just twice in five matches while at The Bees before returning to Blackburn on December 20.

It is not known if Annesley would be a permanent or loan transfer for Dundalk but O’Donnell will be anxious to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible having failed to add any new faces to his squad from last season as yet.

It is understood that the Dundalk head coach, who will turn 37 on January 15, has been scouring the UK market for new additions and could make more than half a dozen signings from there, many of them arriving on loan in the New Year.

One player who the Lilywhites look set to miss out on, however, is former player Daryl Horgan. The Argus exclusively revealed last week that Dundalk had put the feelers out to the 30-year-old to explore the possibility of him returning to the League of Ireland.

However, despite being left out of the Wycombe Wanderers squad for their 2-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers on Monday, it appears the 17-time Republic of Ireland international’s preference – for now at least – is to remain in the UK, with League One strugglers MK Dons among the clubs reportedly interested in him.

Dundalk will kick-off their season at home to UCD on February 17 but currently have just 14 players under contract for next season, although it is expected that Robbie Benson will extend his stay at the club for at least another year.

Off the field, the Lilywhites have also lined up local company, The Unit, as sponsors of their training gear for next season, with that deal expected to be announced soon.