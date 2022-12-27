Louth

Dundalk set to make their move for 35-time Gibraltar international

Louie Annesley playing for Gibraltar against Ireland's Jeff Hendrick at the Aviva Stadium in 2019. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk FC are understood to be lining up a move for an experienced international footballer who could be facing off against Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland in two Euro qualifiers in 2023.

Louie Annesley has 35 caps for the Gibraltar national team and has previously featured twice against Ireland in the 1-0 win courtesy of Jeff Hendrick’s goal at Victoria Stadium in March 2019 – a game best remembered for John Delaney stepping down as the FAI’s CEO to move to the newly-created position of Executive Vice-President – and the 2-0 win at the Aviva Stadium in June 2019 when a Joseph Chipolina own goal and stoppage time header from Robbie Brady secured the win for Mick McCarthy’s side.

