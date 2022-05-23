Dundalk Schoolboys’ League chief ‘delighted’ by Bellurgan’s trail-blazing success

Dundalk Schoolboys’ League chairman Michael Dillon was “delighted” by Bellurgan United’s SFAI U15 National Cup triumph on Sunday afternoon.

The Peninsula boys became the first local side to win the All-Ireland crown with their 3-2 victory over St Kevin’s Boys.

And their triumph has turned heads around the country with Dillon receiving particular congratulations from various factions, including some NDSL (North Dublin Schoolboys’ League) competitors.

"The whole league is delighted with the victory – it’s a major achievement and is a great reflection on not only the club and the players, but on the league as a whole,” Dillon told the Argus.

"In my time involved with the league, I don’t even recall a team getting to the quarter-finals of the National Cup never mind going all the way to claim the ultimate prize, so it’s just fantastic and to beat St Kevin’s Boys is no mean feat either.”

Bellurgan are in the midst of a captivating U15 Premier Division title race with Rock Celtic, who are 12 points ahead having played four matches more. But Dillon is confident the Flynn Park outfit will catch up and is glad they got the necessary time to prepare for their history bid.

"We gave them breathing space as much as we could around their quarter-final, semi-final and final as much as we could, which is only the right thing to do and we would do that for anyone in the same situation,” he added.

“But they won’t be long catching up on their fixtures. They’re actually due to play on Thursday night (against Ardee Celtic) so they’ll be looking forward to that once their celebrations have finished.”