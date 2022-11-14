Dundalk RFC pick up crucial home win over Tullow

Dundalk RFC recorded their first home win of the season on Sunday against a very strong Tullow side. Dave Fearon’s men ran out five-point winners in a tough encounter on a score of 20-15. The Mill Road side came agonisingly close to picking up a try bonus point, but given the way the season has gone they will be happy just with the win.

Conditions in Mill Road were excellent and Dundalk took full advantage as they ran in the game’s first try inside eight minutes. Former Malahide player Colin Corkery was the man to go over, scoring what is his first try for the club. Darragh Conroy split the posts from the conversion to give Dundalk a 7-0 start.

Dundalk’s pack was very much to the fore of their attack and they forced a penalty from a massive scrum. That set the platform for the attack which led to their second try. Just five minutes after scoring the first, Dundalk had their second major. Tiernan Gonnelly went in at the corner. Conroy’s conversion was just wide as Dundalk held a 12-0 lead.

There was a big let off for the Louth side when Tullow kicked a penalty wide on 18 minutes. The Carlow team had lost two of their five games so far this season coming into the game and they scored their first try late in the half. A driving maul saw them cross the line and score but the conversion was pulled wide.

Fearon’s side restored their 12-point lead with 10 minutes left in the half. Andrew Williams broke the lines and raced through before off-loading to Jack Connolly who dived across the line. While Conroy failed to convert, Dundalk had a healthy lead going into the break.

The second half was very much a war of attrition with both sides making very few breaks. Indeed, it was the visitors who would get on top and with 16 minutes remaining, they got their second try. Conroy showed great nerve to kick a penalty with 10 minutes left to make it at least a two-score game. Tullow struck again with four minutes remaining to set-up a grandstand finish but Dundalk held firm to seal the win.

Fearon’s team are not in action again until November 27 when they travel to CPL Park to face bottom side Longford and they have a good chance at putting together back-to-back wins.

Dundalk RFC: Colin Corkery, Darragh Conroy, Jack Connolly, Flyn Kieran, Andrew Williams; Johnny Williams, James O’Connell; Simon O’Shea, Seán Arrowsmith, Robbie Farrell; Ben Mortimer, Greg Whatley; Kamva Mgwali, Laurence Steen, Tiernan Gonnelly. Replacements: Conor Williams, Ciarán Callaghan, Mark Rowntree, Derek Williams, Timmy Connolly