Dundalk RFC captain Laurence Steen on Co Carlow Leinster League test – ‘I’d imagine Carlow will want our scalp’

Dundalk have had a mixed bag start to the season and despite one win in their opening four games, Ciarán McCabe’s side are still in striking distance thanks to four bonus points. But every fixture in Division 1B has a Towns’ Cup feel to it and Sunday will be no different as Dundalk travel to Oak Park to face Co Carlow.

The Midlands side have lost just once this season and sit in second in the league table, some six points ahead of the Mill Road outfit. Club captain Laurence Steen says there are no easy games and on their day any team can beat anyone in what is a very tight division.

While the results haven’t gone Dundalk’s way, Steen is quick to point out that his team are scoring tries, they have two try bonus points, and they are scoring from all different angles. Indeed their pack is their biggest strength at the moment

“We’re scoring tries from different positions and the last two games our scrum has been dominant and we are mauling tries over and in years gone by we haven’t really done that, so that’s a weapon we have now and it’s just about using it a bit more and then securing up our defence.”

Dundalk will travel roughly two hours on a bus down to Carlow and Steen knows that the hosts will try and get stuck in for the first 20 minutes and it will be key. “While we haven’t been performing well this season we are the team coming down from 1A and we’ll have a target on our backs in every game. So I’d imagine Carlow will want our scalp and they will hope to try and put us away in the first-half on Sunday,” he explained.

McCabe has no injury worries heading into the game and will have a fully fit squad to choose from. Steen himself was glad of the break, having been carrying a shoulder knock for the last few weeks he said it was great to try and rest it.

Dundalk’s seconds are going well at the moment and Steen says this is important for the squad as a whole as training is much more competitive.

“Whenever we were doing well in any league, our firsts and seconds were always doing well and you had lads coming to training pushing for spots and being annoyed if they were left out,” he said.

Such is the proximity of the teams in 1B to each other in terms of points, back-to-back wins could take Dundalk from second bottom to second top, so Dundalk will be hoping to kick start their season on Sunday. Something which they had thought they had done a few weeks ago with a win away to Wicklow.

Steen feels that Sunday could be a war of attrition, given the current weather situation. This is something he feels could give his side the advantage, “between our game against Cill Dara and then Wicklow, we had six changes in the pack, so it just shows we have strength and depth there so that could really suit us.” Kick-off on Sunday is 2:30pm.