Dundalk qualifying for Europe this season is a feat comparable to the 2014 league win under Stephen Kenny

The quote that "statistics are often used much like a drunk uses a lamppost: for support not illumination" could be applied to Dundalk's much heralded win over Bohemians, at Casey’s Field on Friday night, that guarantees them European football next season.

The stats from the game conceal the most significant fact – the result – for nothing else mattered on this, another glorious night at the Carrick Road venue to add to the memorable litany of nights in recent seasons.

Bohemians had three times more attempts on goal than Dundalk; they had five times more corners, they won the possession stakes hands down and when they review the video of the game, they'll ask themselves – "how the hell did we lose this game?"

They lost because Dundalk scored two magnificent goals and then defended as if their lives depended on the result.

Nor will Dundalk be annoyed that this was by far their worst home performance of the season or that at times in the second half their outstanding defender, and rightly identified as the man of the match, Lewis Macari must have felt like Davy Crockett at the Alamo as, almost single-handedly, he repulsed waves of Bohs attacks.

"Football", as a former Dundalk stalwart Willie Crawley commented at the interval, "is a funny old game".

Dundalk have played better, much better, on occasions this season and have lost, and will feel after the cruel manner in which they lost all three points to their main rivals for that coveted European spot, St Patrick's Athletic, that fortune owned them this result.

The win, which now denies Pat’s automatic qualification for Europe, is a considerable achievement for the club, and undoubtedly – although he won't admit it – a matter of great personal satisfaction for Stephen O'Donnell given the rancorous manner in which he left the Inchicore club for Oriel Park at the start of the season.

In securing third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division behind champions Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, O'Donnell has enhanced his managerial reputation, for given the circumstances in which he took over at Dundalk, and the task he had to undertake in assembling a squad within a very short time frame and with a very limited budget, most supporters would have been content with avoiding the relegation scrap that the club was involved in at the end of last season.

Instead, and when he had a full squad from which to select, O'Donnell had Dundalk clinging on to Rovers' coattails for in the title race until injuries and the departure of two key players ravaged his side, leaving him with hardly enough fit players to fill his bench in recent matches.

It is, therefore, all the more laudable that with a makeshift selection in recent games, in which players were asked to play in roles in which they were not comfortable, O'Donnell was able to extract from his squad the heart and character to secure the necessary points in difficult games to secure the points to keep them ahead in the European race.

At times, O'Donnell must have looked round the treatment room at Casey’s Field in utter despair, for, in addition to losing four key players with season-ending injuries, he was observing his medical staff patching up others just to fill the team sheet.

Now with the comfort of the season's objective achieved – European qualification – he can enjoy Sunday's last game of the season in Derry when he will be confronted by the home team managed by his good friend Ruaidhrí Higgins for whom the Cup final, rather than the points on offer, will be their focus.

ON THE ROAD

Thankfully, Dundalk won't be travelling to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium needing those points, for it would be difficult for the players to muster another performance of the calibre needed on their previous visit to the venue this season when they won 2-1, for after the emotional draining night against Bohs, when they had to dig deep into their reserves of energy and character to win, it is doubtful if they have much left in the tank at this stage.

Without doubt their two previous home matches, when they were beaten in the last minute by Pat’s and needed a last-minute goal themselves to rescue a point against Sligo Rovers having led 2-1 in that game, had an impact on Dundalk's performance against Bohs, for the players looked nervous at times, unwilling to take risks and, as a result, they gave the ball far too often.

That was understandable in many ways, for, unlike Bohs, who were playing under no pressure because of their mid-table position, there was an awful lot riding on this game for Dundalk as a club, and this got to the players.

Consequently, they struggled in the early part of the game for any fluency and were fortunate on a number of occasions when Bohs didn't take advantage of some sloppy defending and poor distribution, while rarely threatening the visitors’ goal.

Then, just when they needed a lift, they got a break when referee Adriano Reale judged that Ryan O'Kane was hindered as he attempted one of his trademark mazy runs, awarding a free that veteran David McMillan dispatched to the net from 25 yards with a stunning finish.

If, as expected, this was McMillan's last appearance at Casey’s Field, then what a way to remember one of the best strikers ever to grace the venue, for over his two spells at the club, he has been a brilliant servant, scoring 55 goals in just over 170 appearances, becoming the joint-top Irish scorer in European competitions, and memorably, on a special day in the Aviva in 2020, scoring a Cup final hat-trick.

Nor was the 33-year-old content with his brilliant free-kick finish on Friday night, for taking a ball that was determinedly won by Alfie Lewis, he provided the incisive pass that Runar Hauge did well to pick the pocket of Max Murphy before getting away from the cover to slot the ball home.

Supporters were almost pinching themselves in disbelief as they enjoyed their half-time cuppa, but none were taking the result for granted having watched the first half in which Bohs caused all sorts of problems for the Dundalk defence in defending set-pieces, especially corners, for their ploy of using the tallest players at the back post almost yielded rewards on a number of occasions.

With their midfield rapidly fading, with Sam Bone struggling for fitness, and Lewis not nearly as prominent as the previous week, Bohs took control of the game, but for all their possession and countless set plays, including 11 corners, they never threatened to open the dogged home rearguard in which Macari, another who was playing his last game at the venue, excelled.

Thankfully, that defence held out until the 89th minute when, inevitably, they managed, at last, to get a player free in the box to get on the end of one of their corners, with Erhan Varion scoring. Had the goal come earlier, it may have been difficult for Dundalk to hold out, but they managed the tension-filled final minutes well, restricting Bohs to one chance that was fired across Nathan Sheppard's goal.

The relief at the end was palpable with young supporters spilling on to the pitch, and in the end the team rightly paid their own tribute to the magnificent Casey Field’s/Oriel Park support that carried the team to victory on Friday night, and over the season those supporters inspired the team to secure no less than 47 of their 63 points in the league, giving them the best home record, with just the one defeat.

Inevitably, as with all supporters, the cheers of relief had hardly died down when the conversations started about next season, most recognising that the team will need a major overhaul, but that decision should be left on the back burner until after the final game, and for all to reflect and savour a very special achievement in qualifying for Europe.

It is an achievement that matches that of Stephen Kenny in winning his first league title in 2014 and that of Jim McLaughlin in winning his first title with the club in 1975/’76 with limited squads.

European qualification and the funds that it can generate will be vital in strengthening the squad for next season, but while that process will engage supporters in the predictable speculation in the close season, time must be given to savour this year's achievement against all the odds.