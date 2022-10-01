Dundalk Gaels show some guile to punish wasteful Mattock and retain their senior championship status

Luke Murray, seen trying to block St Josephs' Craig Doherty, was part of the Dundalk Gaels team that sealed their championship survival against Mattock Rangers on Friday night. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Dundalk Gaels produced a strong finish to condemn wasteful Mattock Rangers to the intermediate championship grade for next season at Páirc de Róiste on Friday night.

The Collon men hit 14 wides to Gaels’ three across the hour and were also guilty of passing up at least two glorious goal chances as Dylan McKeown and Seán McCann displayed tremendous leadership – with crucial points – across the final quarter to edge Cathal O’Hanlon’s side over the safety line.

For Gaels, who now face into a league promotion match with Dreadnots, victory over Mattock extends their stay in senior football into a 16th successive season, whereas Rangers, winners of the Leinster intermediate title in 2019, must stomach the ignominy of a second championship relegation in eight years.

Having played with the aid of the gust during the opening half, Wayne McKeever’s men were already in trouble by half-time when drawing 1-3 to 0-6. A Cathal Fleming goal on 16 minutes should have been the catalyst for more but aside from Liam Flynn’s ability to win and convert marks, Mattock were offensively wasteful.

In addition to their seven first half miscues was a gilt-edged major opportunity that Shane Hickey, somehow, passed up. His route to goal was clear but as he eyed up the advancing Jamie Faulkner, the winger left the ball behind him, allowing a Gaels defender to clear the danger.

And Mattock’s demise was even harder to fathom given their almost complete dominance of the third quarter, a period in which Gaels were reduced a man following a black card for David Moloney, with Gary Shevlin fortunate not to have got his marching orders as well.

Fleming edged Rangers into a two-point lead from frees, but another significant, green flag chance was missed when substitute Rónán Kilbane’s cracking shot bounded off the line having connected with the underside of the crossbar.

A nasty bounce on Ben McKenna’s pass also deprived Flynn of a one-on-one opening and, credit to Gaels, they more than capitalised on their good fortune by converting six of the subsequent seven points – a Flynn notch all Mattock could muster in response.

McKeown – on the field where he first laced a pair of boots – landed two frees before levelling the contest with a mighty kick from tight on the right sideline. And, with seven minutes to go, McCann gave the Ramparts side an initiative which McKeown’s seventh score of the game doubled.

Now desperate, Mattock poured forward, but with no apparent conviction. Fleming cut the deficit, though McKenna dropped a shot short and Hickey blazed off target as Mattock’s miserable championship effort got its horror ending.

DUNDALK GAELS: Jamie Faulkner; Eamonn Kenny, Gary Shevlin, James O’Connell; David McComish, Andrew Curley, David Moloney 0-1; Jordan Keating, Seán McCann 0-1; Luke Murray, James Stewart, Jason Clarke 0-1; Dylan McKeown 0-7 (5f), Barry Watters, Thomas O’Connell 0-1. Subs: Mark Hanna for Curley (52), Chris Sweeney for Murray (52).

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Dáire Englishby, Cillian Hickey, Cathal Clarke; Alan Caraher, Brendan Leacy, Terry Donegan; Ryan Lenaghan, Ben McKenna; Jack Thompson, Aaron O’Brien, Shane Hickey; Cathal Fleming 1-4 (0-3f), Ben Watters, Liam Flynn 0-3 (2m). Sub: Rónán Kilbane for Englishby (HT).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).