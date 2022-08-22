Dundalk Gaels fend off St Joseph’s to win Louth U17 Division 2 title

Dundalk Gaels had to battle hard to hang on following a late St Joseph’s fightback to claim the Drogheda Independent/Argus U17 Division 2 title on the Point Road last Friday night.

Gaels started the match strong with three points in the opening five minutes, with the Dromiskin/Darver club’s defence looking like they were going to struggle throughout. However, they started to compose themselves, making great defensive blocks to deny Gaels further scores.

Simon Allen’s team had a lot of possession in the opening period but struggled for scores and it wasn’t until the 24th minute that they got their opening register through Luke Barron, on for Gaels to respond with a free of their own.

The Ramparts side led by 0-4 to two at half-time and they pressed home their superiority early in the second half with seven points over a spell where Liam O’Connor and Tony McDonnell really came to the fore.

Joe’s didn’t find the target until 12 minutes into the second half in what was their opening score from play and Gaels soon developed a nine-point advantage.

Yet the chasers found the net through Barron, after Cormac Marmion’s shot was deflected, and they took confidence from the breakthrough.

Crucially, though, Cian Walsh was quickest to react to a loose ball at the other end and he tucked away Gaels’ goal.

Joe’s reduced the margin to five entering the game’s dying embers, though, now in need of goals, they were unable to engineer any openings of note.

Afterwards, former Louth County Board chairman Paddy McMahon presented the Andy Rogers Cup to Gaels captain Liam O’Connor.

DUNDALK GAELS: Tom Mahon, Patrick O’Connell, Seán Lambert, Ryan Del Duca, Jack Mullen, Alan Jumbo Gula, Shaun Duffy, Sam Phelan, Max Valentine, Liam O’Connor, Liam Coleman, Preston Keating, Cian Walsh, Tony McDonnell, Conor Weir, James Haughey, Daniel Gregory, Pádraic Tinnelly, Donal Lavery, Thomas Kindlon, Cillian Cranny, Harry Valentine, Ronan Foley, Mikey Daly.

ST JOSEPH’S: Adam Cassidy; Patrick McKenna, Jack O’Leary, Ryan Doran; Cian Kelly, Rian Devlin, Byron Carolan; Seán Allen, Cormac McKeown; Patrick McCourt, Cormac Marmion, Pearse Grimes Murphy; Luke Barron, Ben McKeown, Adam Dullaghan. Subs: Darragh Collier, Michael O’Brien, Adam Prendergast, Cian Loy, Jamie Matthews, Enda Dooley.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).