Dundalk Gaels capable of capping a remarkable season by relegating Dreadnots to Division 2

Dundalk Gaels' Ben Watters and Luke Murray will be part of the forward line that takes on Dreadnots on Friday night.

These two duelled in the Cardinal O’Donnell Cup semi-final as recently as 2017 but now a mere place among the Division 1 elite is all that is on the agenda moving into Friday night’s promotion/relegation play-off.

Dundalk Gaels will be skipping into the contest having overcome Mattock Rangers last weekend to secure their senior championship status – a match that had plenty of interested onlookers from the Clogherhead area.

John O’Brien’s Dreadnots simply haven’t hit the heights they would have anticipated this season and must now complete the second part of a survival effort that saw them dispose of Mattock in the championship play-off semi-final on penalties.

Despite developing a perceived depth in their panel over recent terms, with Ciarán Finnegan, Jay Hughes, Conor Clarke, Conor Faulkner and Craig Shevlin coming into an experienced senior team, injury and poor form has marred Dreadnots’ campaign, while there are signs that some stalwarts are beginning to show the ill effects of years of high-level performance.

Gaels’ season has been a largely impressive one, ultimately. They won 10 or their opening 11 matches and while there was a wobble during the early stages of the split rounds, they recovered to finish in second place. Three rather heavy championship losses had them going into the Mattock match as underdogs, but, ultimately, they achieved their objective, which was to remain in the hunt for Joe Ward next season.

And if they can topple Dreadnots – who have been something of a bogey opponent over the past decade – to secure a top-flight return after four seasons down, Cathal O’Hanlon will reflect very happily upon his first campaign at the helm.

Though they will need Dylan McKeown displaying the type of form he did last Friday night, with Thomas O’Connell rediscovering his summer form on the other side of the full-forward line, if they are to pip Dreadnots, for whom county panellist Hughes will be relied upon for scores.

The return of Páraic Smith after concussion can boost the Clogher men as well, but there will have to be a major improvement on their performance last time out.

In a physical game, Gaels may just have the edge.

VERDICT: Dundalk Gaels