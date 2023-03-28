Dundalk FC announce new partnership with Dole Ireland

Jack Moylan scores a goal for Shelbourne during the Leinster Senior Cup game against Dundalk in Oriel Park on Friday night. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk FC have announced a new partnership with Dole Ireland, which will see the global leader in fresh produce become the title sponsor of the club’s MU17 and MU19 academy teams.

Dole is the new name for Total Produce, who have been partners with the club for many years.

“Dole’s association with Dundalk FC extends back to the 1950s, from McCann Fruit to, more recently, Total Produce, so we’re particularly proud to be sponsoring our hometown club’s MU17 and MU19 academy teams,” said Vincent Dolan, VP of Marketing in Dole.

“Fruit, sport, good health, and well-being are inextricably linked so this partnership represents a perfect fit for Dole,” he added, “so we’re really looking forward to seeing the next generation of Dundalk FC players develop over the coming years.”

Dundalk FC chief operating officer Martin Connolly also welcomed the new partnership with Dole.

He said: “As a club, we place a big emphasis on developing and nurturing our academy players, and this backing from Dole will help our MU17 and MU19 players to try and maximise their potential.”