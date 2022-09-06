Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk fans now have an opportunity to help the club

James Rogers

Dundalk players and supporters stand for a minute's applause in memory of the late Des Casey before Friday night's match against Shelbourne at Casey's Field on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk players and supporters stand for a minute's applause in memory of the late Des Casey before Friday night's match against Shelbourne at Casey's Field on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk players and supporters stand for a minute's applause in memory of the late Des Casey before Friday night's match against Shelbourne at Casey's Field on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk players and supporters stand for a minute's applause in memory of the late Des Casey before Friday night's match against Shelbourne at Casey's Field on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

While Dundalk haven’t had much luck on the field of late, the club’s hopes of qualifying for Europe next season could be set for a huge boost if they’re awarded the three points for the game they lost 2-0 against Sligo Rovers in The Showgrounds on August 29.

Word reached me on Monday morning that the outcome of the game was in doubt due to an ineligible player.

Privacy