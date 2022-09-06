Dundalk fans now have an opportunity to help the club

While Dundalk haven’t had much luck on the field of late, the club’s hopes of qualifying for Europe next season could be set for a huge boost if they’re awarded the three points for the game they lost 2-0 against Sligo Rovers in The Showgrounds on August 29.

Word reached me on Monday morning that the outcome of the game was in doubt due to an ineligible player.

It was later confirmed that the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit had charged Sligo with fielding a suspended player in the game, namely Adam McDonnell.

A statement from the Bit O Red said: “The club received contradictory communications from the FAI on Adam’s possible suspension. Legal advice has been taken and the club will be represented at the hearing.”

While John Russell’s side will undoubtedly challenge the matter, it looks almost certain that the result will be overturned and Dundalk awarded a 3-0 win.

While you don’t normally like to win in this manner, the outcome could be huge in helping Stephen O’Donnell’s side get over the line for Europe next season. A 3-0 win would not only leapfrog them back up to second, three points behind Shamrock Rovers – albeit with two more games played – but it would also open up a five point gap over fourth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic and see the goal difference swing from -1 to +4 in Dundalk’s favour.

While Pat’s still have a game in hand themselves, it too is up for dispute after they failed to fulfil the original fixture at Tolka Park last month having failed to return in time from their European Conference League victory away to CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria three days earlier.

While the Inchicore side no doubt feel they have a valid case as to why they couldn’t make it back to Ireland in time to fulfil a fixture, it would surely set a very dangerous precedent going forward if Pat’s – who could have fielded their U19s – were allowed to replay a game that it didn’t suit them to play at the time.

Back to the Sligo matter, it appears from the outside like the Bit O Red don’t have a leg to stand on. While McDonnell – who briefly trained with Dundalk last season – was not on the list of suspensions issued to the media and the public in the build-up to the game, it is understood he was on the one issued to clubs.

The FAI have covered themselves in this regard with a warning on every suspension list issued stating: “Please note that this Press Release is for information purposes for members of the media and the general public. Clubs are officially notified by the FAI DCU of suspensions imposed on members of their Club.”

Furthermore, the participation agreement states that all correspondence from the Disciplinary Control Unit shall be sent to the club secretary and that once a designated email address has been chosen, proof that it was sent is “sufficient evidence that a decision has been properly notified.”

Given the club’s stutters of late – one point from the last nine available in the league – it would be a huge boost for Dundalk’s European hopes to get the points. While you have to feel a certain level of empathy with Sligo, it would more or less rule them out of the top four race as well you’d feel.

Off the field and there was an interesting meeting called in the Lilywhite Lounge on Monday night with The 1903 bringing together people from various supporters groups such as their own, the Lilywhite Ladies and The Shed Side Army, as well as those involved in local podcasts and other media.

The idea behind the gathering was to see how we could all help each other and, in turn, help the club. While some good ideas were thrown out on the night and those in attendance vowed to meet again, the call for leadership from the club’s owners by The 1903 chairman Brendan Ogle was apt.

As much as fans can do more, the club need to want help – something which hasn’t always felt the case.

Take for example the news that Gerry Coleman – a lifelong Dundalk supporter with years of experience in the industry behind him – had recently taken over the running of the club’s bars. While some of those in attendance spoke about lending support to Gerry, the club need to lead the way by letting supporters know of such changes.

Equally, while it is welcome that The 1903 are planning a Player of the Year awards for the end of the campaign, the fact remains that another year has passed by without an event that fans can get behind to raise funds to support various projects.

We can but hope that the supporters’ consultation survey, due to be issued this month, will lead to more of this but, as stated, the club needs to want help too.