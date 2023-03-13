Duleek-Bellewstown clubman Eamon Armstrong named captain as Meath minor squad is confirmed

DULEEK-BELLEWSTOWN’S Eamon Armstrong has been announced as captain of the Meath minor team for the coming season.

Cian Commons (Seneschalstown) and Michael McIvor (St Vincent’s) who were members of last year’s squad are again eligible this year. Meath will be hoping for better fortune this year after failing to defend either their All-Ireland or Leinster crowns in 2022. They failed to make it through to the knockout stages of the provincial championship but were successful in the secondary competition The Seamus Heaney Cup.

The squad is managed by former Curraha player and manager Stephen Morgan with Fintan O’Brien (St Mary’s), Timmy O’Regan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne) and Justin Carry Lynch (Gaeil Colmcille) as selectors. The team liaison officer is John Leonard (Trim).

The Royals are included in Group 2 in the Leinster MFC along with Dublin, Louth and Westmeath. The winners of the group go straight to a semi-final with second in the group qualifying for a quarter final. The third team in the group also goes through to the knockout stages, a preliminary quarter final.

Westmeath will host Meath in the opening round on Wednesday, April 5. Meath’s only home tie in the round-robin stages is against Dublin on Wednesday, April 12. The clash with neighbours Louth is on Wednesday, April 26.

The full squad is: Eamon Armstrong (Duleek-Bellewstown), David Donnelly (Bective), Liam Jennings (Blackhall Gaels), Oisín Yore (Carnaross), Ben Corkery (Clann na nGael), Cormac Liggan (Dunderry), Oisín O’Neill (Dunderry), Seán McLaughlin (Dunderry), Andrew Gormley (Gaeil Colmcille), John Gormley (Gaeil Colmcille), Rory Crawley (Oldcastle), Pat Crawley (Oldcastle), Tom Sheridan (Oldcastle), Ciarán O’Hare (Rathkenny), Patrick White (Ratoath), Cian Commons (Seneschalstown), Jamie Norris (Seneschalstown), Billy Smith (Skryne), Tom Lenehan (Skryne), Brayden Colfer (Slane), Naoise Maguire (St Colmcille’s), Conor Black (St Patrick’s), Jamie McCormack (St Peter’s Dunboyne), John Harkin (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Seán McNulty (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Cian Duggan (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Cillian Yore (St Ultan’s), Michael McIvor (St Vincent’s), Manny Magno (Summerhill), Pádraig Walsh (Trim), Oliver Maloney (Walterstown).