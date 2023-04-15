Dublin overcome Meath minors more comprehensively than the scoreboard suggests

Meath 0-11 Dublin 2-9

The good news from a Meath viewpoint was that they were assured of at least a preliminary quarter-final spot at the end of this defeat in the Leinster MFC at Páirc Táilteann last Wednesday evening.

Louth’s victory over Westmeath made certain of that and the Royals will be upgraded to a quarter-final place if they can overcome the Wee County next Wednesday evening (April 26) in their final round-robin tie.

To do that they will need to improve considerably on this outing as the Dubs claimed a semi-final spot with a victory that was a little more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Meath conceded a goal after five minutes but led 0-5 to 1-1 at half-time. However, that lead was never going to be enough after the hosts had the aid of a strong breeze throughout that opening half hour.

For the second successive game, Meath named a team nowhere near the colour of the one that actually lined out. There were four changes in personnel before the throw-in and only four players were in the positions that they were actually picked in.

It suggests that management has little or no faith in their players or are deluded in their thinking that they are confusing the opposition. Probably a combination of both but surely the young players of the county deserve much better.

Dublin started with the 15 named on the programme and had opened up a six-point lead by the end of the third quarter and that lead wasn’t seriously threatened after that.

Despite the concession of that early goal, finished low to the net by the lively Paddy Curry, Meath were much too defensive throughout the opening half and their slender lead had disappeared within minutes of the restart.

John Harkin opened Meath’s account from a free and Ben Corkery, two-goal hero against Westmeath, added to that after waltzing past a couple of defenders. Corner-forward Curry also accounted for Dublin’s point in the half on 17 minutes but Meath were on level terms after Pat Crawley pointed to leave it 0-4 to 1-1.

Crawley also accounted for the final score of the half which left Meath ahead at the break.

A point from Noah Byrne had Dublin level within 90 seconds of the restart and when the wing-forward took a pass from Curry, he finished low to the net for what proved a decisive score on 33 minutes.

Substitute David Donnelly accounted for Meath’s first score of the half but by the end of the third quarter, Dublin had eased themselves into a 2-7 to 0-7 advantage.

Midfielder Senan Ryan hit two fine scores for Dublin in that period and wing-back Joshua Young also got forward for a brace of points as the visitors remained a safe distance in front.

Andrew Gormley and Cian Commons had late points for the hosts but, overall, they never looked capable of upsetting the Dubs.

DUBLIN: Cillian Murray; Seán Keogh, Cillian Emmett, Jack O’Sullivan; Joshua Young 0-2, Eoghan Costello, Ryan Mitchell; Senan Ryan 0-2, Alex Carolan; Patrick Coleman, Luke O’Boyle, Noah Byrne 1-1; Paddy Curry 1-1, Harry Curley 0-1, Lenny Cahill 0-2 (1f). Subs: Andrew O’Reilly for Carolan (32), Colin McAweeney for O’Boyle (50), Callum Johnston for Curry (50), Adam Rock for Young (59), Ben Kennedy for Byrne (60).

MEATH: Braden Colfer; Cormac Liggan, Tom Lenehan, Oliver Maloney; Oisín O’Neill, Thomas Sheridan, Patrick White; Eamon Armstrong, Cian Commons 0-1; John Gormley, Ben Corkery 0-1, Pat Crawley 0-2; Oisín Yore, John Harkin 0-2 (2f), Cian Duggan. Subs: David Donnelly 0-1 for Yore (14), Michael McIvor 0-2 for Duggan (37), Billy Smyth for Harkin (38), Naoise Maguire for Maloney (42), Rory Crawley for Corkery (44), Andrew Gormley 0-2 (1f) for Lenehan (51, temporary).

REFEREE: Enda Kelly (Westmeath).