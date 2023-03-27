Dublin manager Dessie Farrell wishes ‘brilliant’ Louth well in their ‘journey’ under Mickey Harte

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Dublin and Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has wished Louth well on their ‘journey’ under Mickey Harte after seeing off the Reds in Sunday’s Division 2 showdown at Croke Park.

The Dubs had seven points to spare over the Wee men in sealing an immediate return to the top-flight but were challenged by a Louth team that passed up three clear-cut goal chances in addition to hitting the back of the net through Liam Jackson.

Harte’s team are on the other side of the Leinster Championship draw to the provincial champions and, so, the pair could meet in this year’s summer decider provided they negotiate their respective routes.

"Brilliant,” said Farrell of Louth’s effort on Jones’ Road.

"It’s only in the last week or so that we’ve really started to home in and pay attention to them.

"It was very impressive, they’re a very accomplished side and very well set-up; very structured with a good system and some very talented individuals as well. You can see that they’re on a journey and good luck to them.

"The first half was tough. There was a big breeze and it was difficult to kick into that goal. Generally, I thought our execution left a lot to be desired so there are definitely some aspects that we wouldn’t be happy with but then there are other aspects of performance that were quite pleasing.

“Our ’keeper, David O’Hanlon, did very well and made some big saves.”