Dublin manager Dessie Farrell on Louth’s threat ahead of the Leinster SFC final – ‘They look to have a potency up front’

The Na Fianna clubman is seeking to win his fourth provincial title in charge of the Sky Blues and has seen off Mickey Harte’s men twice during his three-and-a-half seasons at the helm.

Farrell guided his team to promotion from Division 2 in March via a round seven defeat of the Wee County and he anticipates a resolute display in the same mould as the one Louth performed in the seven-point success.

“That defensive organisation is what we expect,” said the Dubs boss.

“Louth have been working on that over the past couple of seasons and they have added that attacking dimension as well. I didn’t see much of the game against Offaly but they look to have a potency up front that may have been lacking when we played them. Sam Mulroy has been added and will offer them that.

“You want competitive games because we know what we are facing in a few weeks’ time. We will get another big test against Louth and that will set us up for another qualifier series. That’s where the rubber hits the road.

“But they are playing great stuff and we had a great tussle with them in the league. They have progressed really well and will give us another big challenge.

“I’m happy with where we are. It’s not good for the heart with some of those tighter game but I’m pleased that we dug it out (against Kildare) and the tenacity we showed.”

When asked about the difficulty which they faced in overcoming an unfancied Lilies outfit a fortnight ago, Farrell highlighted the defensive nature of Kildare’s play as being a contributory factor in Dublin failing to win by the margin that was expected.

However, that is something that the Dubs supremo reckons will benefit his team for the matches to come.

“You could see they had changed their defensive approach and it has made them much more solid at the back,” he added.

“We have come up against a fair bit of that in the league. We played Derry twice, Kildare and Louth. We do a lot of work on it but there’s always room for improvement.

“You have to be adaptable. Each encounter will provide different challenges so that’s where the versatility and flexibility in your own approach and systems is really important. We will face that as we move on.”