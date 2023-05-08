Dublin legend Paul Flynn on Sunday’s Leinster SFC final with Louth – ‘I think it’s going to be a tighter game’

The six-time All-Ireland winner was at Croke Park for the Reds’ semi-final defeat of Offaly and believes the system the Wee men are using can make the Dubs work hard to earn any victory this weekend.

“They’ve a great squad and I think it’s going to be a tighter game based on where I seen Dublin against Kildare,” Flynn told the Second Captains’ podcast.

“I want to see them put out their best team against Louth because I think it can drip into a squad if they’re not doing that. You can think you’re coasting a little bit and Dublin were not good (against Kildare). Their attitude was wrong and they still haven’t convinced me that they have the knowhow to break down a packed defence.

“When I watched Louth against Westmeath, in the first half, they played a defensive style, got men back, but they didn’t press and it’s that kind of social loafing, when you get players back and they’re not just doing much. It was a game that was slipping away and out of their grasp at half-time, and then they came out after half-time with a full court press and an energy. It was phenomenal at the back; they weren’t just going kamikaze but they were pressing everywhere and getting turnovers across the middle third.

“They have quality up front in (Ciarán) Downey and (Sam) Mulroy. Their midfield is as good a midfield as you’ll see. When they’re playing well, they have that press from kickouts and they’re hunting the ball back but when they start slipping into their comfort zone, they go back and retreat. It’s not very Mickey Harte from what I remember of Mickey Harte set-ups. It’s great to see an evolution in him even as a manager.

“It’s fine to have a style and to stick with it but this is an evolved system that he has developed. They have structure at the back but they’re pressing.

“He’s done some job with this team. It’s phenomenal and I’d argue that it’s nearly as good a job as he did with Tyrone. It’s so impressive.”

The Fingallians clubman reserved special mention for Louth winger Conor Grimes, who is enjoying his best season in the red jersey having been moved out of the full-forward line.

“This guy,” Flynn said, with gusto. “I’ve seen him on the pitch and TV and thought ‘he’s in some nick’ but watching him against Offaly, he is huge but he is shreaded and getting around the pitch. I’ve not seen a lad as well conditioned on the pitch yet.

“He’s a baller and that’s why I was so surprised. He’s one of those guys who hunts around looking for the ball on the spot that he’s going to kick it to score from. He’s some unit and a great bit of stuff.”

The winner of the Leinster Championship avoid the so-called harder All-Ireland draw with Kerry, Cork and Mayo likely awaiting the beaten finalists. Flynn wasn’t altogether enamoured by the Sam Maguire Cup race being plotted ahead of the provincial deciders but has changed his view after seeing the potential ties which have been thrown up.

“I was kind of critical of the draws being done pre the provincial finals and that this was a bit daft but it actually makes the provincial finals way more interesting because of the way the draws have panned out. For Dublin and Louth, Louth are looking to win their first provincial title (since 1957) and it’s a bid deal. Is it a big deal for Dublin and will they do what they did (against Kildare) and put out a team that ‘is that their full team?’

“Now Dublin are looking at this and going to be going gung-ho with a full team out against a Louth team that are very decent and have progressed. Dublin won’t want to lose and that’s the beauty of this draw. The loser of the game ends up in a group of death.”