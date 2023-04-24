Dublin dump Meath out of the Leinster U20 FC

Alex Gavin of Dublin in action against Ciarán Caulfield of Meath during the Eirgrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Meath and Dublin at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Meath hopes of bridging a nine-year gap by appearing in their first Leinster U20 FC final since 2014 were firmly dashed by a superior Dublin at Páirc Tailteann on Tuesday evening of last week.

In the early stages, Meath looked as if they were capable of ending the county’s losing streak against the Dubs but once the visitors went in front, they controlled matters and won a little more convincingly than the scoreline suggests.

Dublin had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and hit the front in added time to lead 0-8 to 0-6 at the break. They tightened their grip on proceedings the longer the second half progressed and at one stage had eased themselves into a six point lead.

Meath hit the final two scores from substitutes Con Smith and Hughie Corcoran but they were always struggling to keep pace with Jim Lehane’s impressive outfit.

Afterwards, Meath manager John McCarthy said everyone was gutted by the loss.

“It is a tough dressing room to come out of. As I said to them at the end of the day it’s still football and we’ll get up tomorrow and go about our business but it is going to take a while for those lads to get over that because it means an awful lot to them.

“I’m with those lads since they were 14, we just talked about that on the pitch, they are a special group.

“We needed to get more scores on the board and it was something we had talked about in the build up. We didn’t get enough shots off in the second half; we needed to get more shooters on the ball and more shots away. It was disappointing from that aspect. I thought in the first half if we hadn’t given away those frees we would have come in at half-time reasonably happy.

“We wouldn’t have been happy with the third quarter, even the lads themselves wouldn’t have been happy. We started to push on a bit after that, we got a bit of momentum but it was too late.”

Meath led by two points in the early stages but Dublin were ahead for the first time after Joe Quigley pointed a free on 29 minutes. Jack Kinlough drew the teams level before points from Quigley and Conor Dolan had Dublin ahead at half-time.

Boosted by three points from Ross Keogh Dublin stretched their lead 0-12 to 0-8 in the third quarter and at that stage, Meath were struggling to stay in contention.

Further points from Ethan Dunne and Keogh, his fifth score, put the game firmly out of reach of the hosts.

DUBLIN: Andrew Smyth; Eoghan O’Connor-Flanagan, Theo Clancy, Evan Nugent; Alex Gavin, Dara McGrath, Dan O’Leary; Ethan Dunne 0-1, Greg McEneaney; Conor Dolan 0-2, Luke Ward, Tom Brennan; Ross Keogh 0-5 (4f), Luke Breathnach 0-1, Darragh Dempsey 0-1 (1f). Subs: Joe Quigley 0-3 (2f) for Breathnach (17), Michael McDonald for Brennan (HT), Seamus Smith 0-1 for O’Connor-Flanagan (38), Bill Costello for Quigley (59).

MEATH: Billy Hogan; Brian O’Halloran, Liam Kelly, Killian Smyth; Brian O’Reilly, John O’Regan, John Finnerty; Jack Kinlough 0-1,Conor Gray 0-1; Ciarán Caulfield, Eoghan Frayne 0-5 (4f, 1m), Liam Stafford; Shaun Leonard 0-1, Oisín Keogh, Alan Bowden. Subs: Ruairí Kinsella for Leonard (38), Con Smith 0-1 for Stafford (48), Hughie Corcoran 0-1 for Kinsella (54), Conor Ennis for Bowden (54).

REFEREE: David Hickey (Carlow).