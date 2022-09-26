Louth

Dubious calls from the referee and Naomh Máirtín management as Ardee St Mary’s edge pulsating Louth SFC semi-final at the death

Naomh Máirtín 0-10 Ardee St Mary’s 0-11

Ardee St Marys' Shane Matthews takes on Conor Healy of Naomh Máirtín with Seán Healy closing in during Sunday's epic SFC semi-final contest in Darver. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Caoimhín Reilly, in Darver Centre of Excellence

Where could a scribe possibly start?

For there was enough material in Sunday’s epic senior championship semi-final clash in Darver to fill a novel and probably the scope for a third-level student to detail a thesis. 

