Dubious calls from the referee and Naomh Máirtín management as Ardee St Mary’s edge pulsating Louth SFC semi-final at the death

Where could a scribe possibly start?

For there was enough material in Sunday’s epic senior championship semi-final clash in Darver to fill a novel and probably the scope for a third-level student to detail a thesis.

There are, though, a few undeniable conclusions: Ardee St Mary’s are into the decider having ended Naomh Máirtín’s bid for three titles in succession; Fergal Reel and his Jocks management team must accept some portion of the blame for their handling of the second half; while referee Fr Derek Ryan made errors in judgement late in the match, which led to the champions being dethroned.

Tears streamed down the face of Mary’s goalkeeper James McGillick at full-time and given the personal difficulty he has been through in the past 12 months, there can be no begrudging the custodian of an afternoon as memorable as this, with another one potentially in the reckoning on Sunday week.

Though it was a triumph that looked scarcely plausible for the majority of a ferociously physical match. Indeed, even the most optimistic of St Mary’s supporters looked bewildered by what they had witnessed at a jam-packed Centre of Excellence.

To have failed to score until the 27th minute of the first half, and still have won. To be trailing by two points entering 10+ minutes of added-time, and still have won. To have battled back from seven points down at the break, 0-9 to two, and still have won. Incredible is an understatement.

Unbelievable, more so, from a Jocks viewpoint. But when reflecting upon their demise, they must shoulder the major portion of the blame. They tackled with vigour and blood-boiled intensity during the first half, rebounding every Mary’s attempt at breaching their rear-guard like a bobbling sphere of rubber off a skirting board.

But they were far less disciplined during the third and fourth quarters, giving needless frees away and ultimately having two key men – John Clutterbuck and Conor Morgan – dismissed for second bookable offences.

Therefore, by ending the game with 13 players on the field, having to do so for almost 15 minutes given the length of injury-time played, Máirtín’s didn’t give themselves a chance of holding out.

Then there was their glut of uncharacteristically poor shot-taking and, ultimately, the substitutions which were made have to be probed. Each of Bryan McQuillan, Val Leddy and Jack Murphy were fulfilling an effective purpose, with no suggestion that their withdrawals were necessary, and while Wayne Campbell was injured, expecting young Dara McDonnell to win the midfield battle in his absence was alarmingly naive at a time where Mary’s had taken almost complete control of the vital sector. That experienced Gavan Mooney was the last sub called for was also hard to fathom.

And yet the entire outcome boiled down to one major decision that led to another. Having broken up the pitch, with McDonnell vital to the move, Whelan got the ball on the right side and darted along the endline. He was, without any doubt, impeded unfairly on at least one occasion before coughing up possession. No free.

So surely the next course of action would have been to blow for full-time, giving both teams a further 20 minutes to duel for a place in the decider? But, instead, play was let go on with the Jocks frothing at the mouth, absolutely seething with anger. Eventually the ball was worked to Dáire McConnon, who, granted, beat off several fairly meek challengers and kicked over the winning point.

All parties were just simply incredulous. Mary’s celebrated, after the final whistle had sounded, as though Joe Ward was tucked home in Páirc Mhuire – and understandably so – while some of the Jocks stared at nothing in particular, resembling heavily concussed men struggling to remember where exactly they were. Others bee-lined for the man in the middle. Another decided feisty-cuffs with the opposition was the due course of action.

Lost in all the drama were some fabulous displays. Seán Healy, Craig Lynch and Whelan were superb and certainly didn’t merit disappointment come the end, while Tom Jackson delivered the consummate leaders’ performance for St Mary’s, who were also served very well by Ronan Carroll and Robbie Leavy off the bench.

Breath-taking. A game for the ages.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch; Conor Healy, Thomas Sullivan, Eoghan Callaghan; Mark Whelan, Seán Healy, Conor Morgan; Wayne Campbell, John Clutterbuck 0-1; Jack Murphy 0-1, Val Leddy, Bryan McQuillan; Conor Whelan 0-4 (1m), Sam Mulroy 0-4 (1m), Evan Whelan. Subs: Tom Gray for McQuillan (40), Shane Morgan for Leddy (53), Mick Fanning for Murphy (58), Dara McDonnell for Campbell (60), Gavan Mooney for E Whelan (60).

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Conor Keenan, Karl Faulkner, Donal McKenny; Kian Moran 0-1, Liam Jackson 0-1, Carl Gillespie 0-2 (2f); RJ Callaghan, Eimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie, Tom Jackson 0-2, Dáire McConnon 0-2; Ciarán Keenan, Ryan Rooney, Shane Matthews. Subs: Ronan Carroll 0-1 for S Matthews (HT), Jonathan Commins 0-1 (1f) for Conor Gillespie (HT), Robbie Leavy for E Keenan (34), Dean Matthews 0-1 for Rooney (49), Evan Malone for Callaghan (54).

REFEREE: Fr Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s).