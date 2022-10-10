Dreadnots reach senior league safety via play-off victory over Dundalk Gaels in Darver

Donal McKenny goes on a run for Ardee St Mary's during Sunday's senior championship final against Newtown Blues at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dreadnots, much to their chagrin, are well used to this scenario and having to play-off to preserve their senior status. They once again pulled off an escape act in Darver on Friday night when condemning Dundalk Gaels to another season in the second tier.

Ironically enough, it was Gaels that played in a high-pressure situation only the week before, in a successful championship set-to with Mattock Rangers. With that confidence and match practice, the Dundalk men were slight favourites on the night.

And yet Dreadnots started really brightly with Peter Kirwan among the points. Dylan McKeown responded for Gaels but a Craig Shevlin goal gave John O’Brien’s men an ideal cushion.

Shevlin has really come on under the Dubliner’s tutelage this season and with Kirwan again involved in the build up, the former Louth minor bustled his way through to perform a decisive action in the match.

On the other side, McKeown – again – would plough a lonely furrow and he made it 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time through perseverance more than anything else.

When play resumed, goal-poacher Thomas O'Connell found the net to ignite a Gaels challenge. The Dundalk side’s target man has more than a knack for finding the green flag as his goal tally for the season is now in double figures. Louth manager Mickey Harte is on alert.

However, that was as close as it got for Cathal O’Hanlon’s side, with Páraic Smith and Jay Hughes closing out the victory for the Clogherhead natives.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunnigham; Jack Taggart, Dermot Campbell, Conor Clarke; Derek Shevlin, Conor Faulkner 0-2, Ciarán Finnegan 0-1; Cian McEvoy, Pádraig Rath; Páraic Smith 0-1 (1f), Jay Hughes 0-2, Craig Shevlin 1-1; Owen Murphy, Peter Kirwan 0-4, Darragh Shevlin. Subs: Barry Faulkner for Taggart (39), David O’Brien for Derek Shevlin (47), Pat Lynch for Murphy (51), Fergal McGuigan for Rath (60).

DUNDALK GAELS: Jamie Faulkner; Eamonn Kenny, Gary Shevlin, James O’Connell; David McComish 0-1, Andrew Curley, David Moloney 0-2; James Stewart, Jordan Keating; Luke Murray, Seán McCann, Barry Watters; Jason Clarke, Thomas O’Connell 1-0, Dylan McKeown 0-4 (2f). Subs: Mark Hanna for Curley (36), Kyle Rafferty for O’Connell (53).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).