Dreadnots have the match-winners as they edge out Geraldines in a thrilling Louth SFC meeting in Darver

Dreadnots 2-10 Geraldines 2-8

Monday night football delivered another thriller as two scoring bursts proved enough for Dreadnots to overcome a Geraldines side who were arguably the better of the teams for longer in Darver.

But the Haggardstown/Blackrock men have been long dependent on Jim McEneaney to get the registers needed when the margins are fine and while teenager Ben Gartlan has a predatory instinct for goal, Gers hadn’t got a proven match-winner on the field following McEneaney’s injury-enforced departure on 38 minutes.

In contrast, Dreadnots have several really experienced players who know their way around championship football at this level. Ultimately, two of their ever-present talismen, James Califf and Páraic Smith, found the net, while Jay Hughes, despite not having his most influential outing, is consummate class and delivered a pair of crucial points off the right wing in the second half.

What will concern Wayne McKeever, the Clogherhead club’s manager, is the victors’ lack of consistency. They started rampantly and each of Craig Shevlin, Darragh Shevlin and Smith kicked beautiful points but then they lost their way entirely with no definite structure or shape in the central third of the pitch, which gave Michael Rogers and Paul Smith the opportunity to dictate the running of the affair.

A neutral spectator remarked that this was “the game of the weekend because they’re both going at it” during the half-time exchanges – at which stage Gers led by 1-4 to 0-5 – and their assertion was accurate. There were very few aimless passages of action but due to the physical, committed nature of the contest, errors came at a cost on the scoreboard.

Aaron Scullion, Conor Faulkner, Ciarán Finnegan and Conor Clarke are really impressively conditioned flank defenders for Dreadnots, powerful in taking possession and progressing moves with ball in-hand. But as Gers accrued territory and, thus, Dreadnots’ attacking launch pads were closer to their own goal, the Clogher charges couldn’t get out and were ceding control of the ball in vital areas.

In that sense, both Gartlan’s goal after 12 minutes, which he stuck away with aplomb, and Dan Corcoran’s point at the end of the first half were avoidable and palpably irked McKeever, who paced the sideline frantically at times.

Califf came in as a substitute at the break and his impression was immediate as he beat the advancing Seán McEneaney to the flick to give Dreadnots a lead which Gers responded to either side of Jim McEneaney going down – and then coming off – with a hamstring issue.

A wonderful, flowing move could have resulted in a Dreadnots goal midway through the second period as Califf’s slick delivery set in motion an interchange which finished with Peter Kirwan firing over despite having a clear sight of the net.

The major did come in the next attack, however, as Smith timed his incision perfectly, receiving the pass, blitzing through and rolling the ball to the bottom corner.

Trailing by four, Gartlan made full use of some good fortune when the leather trickled his way and from an acute angle, he curled the ball with the inside of his right foot, along the ground, beyond the reach of Dylan Cassidy.

But in the remaining 12 minutes, and further seven for stoppages, Gers could contribute just two more points to their total – both Beanón Corrigan frees – having been very wasteful as well. Seven of their 12 wides were registered in the second half and to compound their frustration, Pádraig Rath and Hughes (2) kicked killer scores when Dreadnots broke out.

There were claims that Gers should have had a penalty on the hour mark when Smith appeared to have been scythed down when running on to an inviting James Craven pass, with a series of wild challenges following and referee Stephen Fitzpatrick content to allow the action to proceed. Whether the collision took place inside the 13m line is debatable, but it did look as though the Cavan-native was impeded unfairly.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Seán McEneaney floated in a 45 and the ball looked primed to fall kindly for Smith in a crowded goalmouth, but Dreadnots scrambled desperately and managed to clear their lines, for which victory was their reward.

DREADNOTS: Dylan Cassidy; Aaron Scullion, Pádraig Rath 0-1, Conor Faulkner; Ciarán Finnegan, Anthony Williams, Conor Clarke; Darragh Shevlin 0-1, Dermot Campbell; Owen Murphy, Peter Kirwan 0-1, Cian McEvoy; Jay Hughes 0-3 (1f), Páraic Smith 1-2, Craig Shevlin 0-1. Subs: James Califf 1-0 for Murphy (HT), Conor Shevlin 0-1 for Craig Shevlin (HT), Barry Faulkner for C Faulkner (60), Dean Hyland for Kirwan (60).

GERALDINES: Seán McEneaney; Tom Cunniffe, Gareth Neacy, Tiarnan Hand; John McCrohan, Dan Corcoran 0-1, Fearghal McDonald; Michael Rogers, Paul Smith 0-1; Brian Cafferty, Shaun Callan, James Craven; Jim McEneaney 0-1 (1f), Beanón Corrigan 0-4 (2f), Ben Gartlan 2-1. Subs: Josh Arrowsmith for McEneaney (38), Conall Hoey for McCrohan (40), Conor Rafferty for Callan (51), Thomas McNamara for Hand (53).

REFEREE: Stephen Fitzpatrick (Clan na Gael).