Dreadnots dominate St Fechin’s in a hot-tempered affair to seal their place in the Louth SFC quarter-finals

Dreadnots 0-12 St Fechin’s 0-9

Dreadnots are strutting into the SFC quarter-finals with plenty of promise and a prolonged shot at a first Joe Ward Cup win in their history cannot be ruled out of the equation based on the form Wayne McKeever’s men are showing.

For they completely dominated this derby clash against a passive St Fechin’s side who had no focal point in attack. And it is not only the manner of the defeat that should hurt the Beaulieu boys but the fact that they allowed Dreadnots to dictate matters and disturb their rhythm.

The Clogherhead side had evidently earmarked some of Fechins’ leading players for special attention and with referee Paul Kneel content to allow the physicality to straddle along a very fine border line, the red mist descended for the Hoops whose retaliation was blatant whereas Dreadnots’ skulduggery was of the subtle nature.

Paul Mathews, who was in receipt of relentless abuse, was shown a yellow card in the first half for reacting but there can be no defence of his late hit on Conor Faulkner which resulted in his second booking with 14 minutes to play and his side trailing by three.

To compound the dismissal, Páraic Smith, who once again knitted the play together for Dreadnots, converted the resultant free, giving Dreadnots a four-point lead that they were never going to relinquish.

But it would be a mistake to suggest that the red card impacted the outcome. Dreadnots were clearly the superior outfit and they had the best performers in Dermot Campbell, Conor Clarke, Peter Kirwan and James Califf.

There was also more directness and intent in their play compared with a lateral, ponderous and laboured approach effort by Fechin’s, which typically ended with a cheap turnover or hopeful punt into an area where Dreadnots had a supplement of bodies.

The winners were even dealt the blow of losing county forward Jay Hughes to injury after 19 minutes but his replacement, Craig Shevlin, had a telling impact, kicking two fine points from play in helping McKeever’s men to lead by 0-7 to four at halfway.

Califf came to midfield for the second period and his ball-winning ensured Dreadnots remained in control of the central third, even before Fechin’s were deprived of Mathews. Reverting Ryan Walsh closer to goal did improve the fortunes of Paul Clarke’s charges but Dreadnots were very resilient at the back and protected Dylan Cassidy extremely effectively.

And Campbell, especially, was majestic when they went a man up, forcing Fechin’s, who were well-served by Eoghan Duffy and John O’Connell when introduced, to chase shadows. They will now have to chase their championship lives ahead of a do or die battle with the also pointless Geraldines.

DREADNOTS: Dylan Cassidy; Ciarán Finnegan, Barry Faulkner, Aaron Scullion; Anthony Williams, Conor Clarke, Conor Faulkner; Cian McEvoy, Dermot Campbell; Owen Murphy, Páraic Smith 0-3 (3f), Darragh Shevlin; Jay Hughes, James Califf 0-4 (2f, 1 45), Peter Kirwan 0-2. Subs: Craig Shevlin 0-2 for Hughes (19), Dean Hyland 0-1 for C Shevlin (59)..Ciarán Cunningham for D Shevlin (60), Cathal Lynch for McEvoy (60).

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-1 (1f); David Lally, Niall McCabe, Jamie McDonnell; Shane Reilly, Mark Holohan, Harry Haughney; Paul Mathews 0-2, Ryan Walsh 0-4 (4f); Seán Kerrisk, Ronan Holcroft 0-2, Bevan Duffy; Danny Burnell, Colm O’Neill, Niall Devlin. Subs: Eoghan Duffy for O’Neill (43), Cian Gorman for McCabe (43), Joe Corrigan for Burnell (50), John O’Connell for Kerrisk (50), Neal Hodgins for Holcroft (55).

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets).