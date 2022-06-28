Louth

Drama in Croke Park, settled the wrong way – Seamus O’Hanlon

Armagh and Galway was a Croke Park thriller I was glad to watch live

Galway players celebrate Matthew Tierney's decisive penalty in the shootout victory over Armagh at Croke Park on Sunday. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Galway players celebrate Matthew Tierney's decisive penalty in the shootout victory over Armagh at Croke Park on Sunday. Picture: Sportsfile

James Rogers

Three of last weekend's All-Ireland football quarter-finals went pretty much as we expected with the form teams all securing safe passage to the last four with relative ease.

A rampant Derry put five goals past Clare in a thumping 14 points win, an improving Dublin continued to show signs of a return to old ways with an 11-point victory over Cork and off-colour Kerry had eight points to spare over Mayo.

