Drama in Croke Park, settled the wrong way – Seamus O’Hanlon

Three of last weekend's All-Ireland football quarter-finals went pretty much as we expected with the form teams all securing safe passage to the last four with relative ease.

A rampant Derry put five goals past Clare in a thumping 14 points win, an improving Dublin continued to show signs of a return to old ways with an 11-point victory over Cork and off-colour Kerry had eight points to spare over Mayo.

With three of the four contests failing to raise supporters' blood pressure or heart rates into the red zone, you'd imagine there'd be very little to discuss on Sunday evening or Monday morning?

Fat chance! Galway-Armagh 2022 will go down as one of the best, if not the best, All-Ireland quarter-finals since the qualifiers were introduced in 2001. Armagh arrived at headquarters as one of the form teams of the championship with a star-studded forward line of Rian O’Neill, Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan playing the football of their lives.

Kieran McGeeney's men had recovered and regrouped from their late-April, Ulster Championship exit in Ballybofey to see off Tyrone and Donegal in the qualifiers. Twenty years on from their sole All-Ireland victory, in 2002, the Orchard County were many people’s outside bet for this year’s Sam Maguire.

Galway, on the other hand, had come into the contest somewhat under the radar. In beating Roscommon, they secured their first Connacht title since 2018 but only after suffering three final defeats in a row. There was no doubting manager Pádraic Joyce's credentials as a player but 2022 was his third year in charge of the Tribesmen. The knives would've been out had he not delivered this year's provincial title.

The bookies had the game a fairly even contest but I felt Armagh's momentum would safely see them through with Galway's four-week lay-off proving too much of a handicap.

The stage was set then for an intriguing battle but nobody could have envisaged the epic encounter and sheer drama which the two counties provided us with.

With huge support decked out in orange all around the stadium, Armagh were in the ascendancy in the early stages and raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead with four of their starting forwards on target. Galway gradually grew into the game with their tackling and counter-attacks getting better as the half wore on. 0-7 apiece at the break had nobody on the edge of their seats... yet!

RATCHETED UP

Galway ratcheted things up several notches after the restart, catching the Armagh defence flat-footed on several occasions. Johnny Heeney calmly palmed to net following a Matthew Tierney shot that rattled the crossbar and moments later, Patrick Kelly should have had Galway's second goal when firing over from close range.

As the game began to open up, Armagh introduced some fresh legs which helped them stem the Galway tide. They worked themselves back into the game and were just two points adrift entering the final 10 minutes.

However, a high, frontal shoulder charge by Armagh centre-back Greg McCabe on Tierney reduced his side to 14 men and Galway bolted for home. Three points in a row from their key men, Shane Walsh, Damien Comer and Paul Conroy, looked to have the Tribesmen home and hosed. Kieran Molloy's score stretched the lead out to six and I hardly noticed the fourth official's notification of eight additional minutes.

Aidan Nugent's slap to the net after a long, Hail Mary punt gave Armagh supporters hope but Conroy’s curling effort into the Hill was the insurance point. Surely that was it?

A magnificent O’Neill fetch on the 13-metre line was hopefully fisted across the square and in the panic that ensued, Conor Turbitt buried the loose ball to the Canal End net. Galway won the crucial possession from the kickout but Walsh's criminal, crossfield pass allowed Armagh launch one final attack. And they drew the foul from which O’Neill coolly nailed the dead-ball from 50 metres. A jaw dropping finish.

The aftermatch scenes in front of the Cusack Stand, as the teams made their way to the dressing rooms, marred the game as a spectacle. Energy and emotions were sky high among the players so some leeway can be allowed to them. But certain officials, substitutes and extended panel members should hang their heads for their part in the ugly fracas.

It remains to be seen how the broken and much-maligned GAA disciplinary process handles the aftermath. ‘Let he who hasn't sinned cast the first stone; is a phrase that comes to mind but at national level, and in such a showpiece fixture, this type of incident has to be dealt with in the proper manner.

Following the rollercoaster ride of the game’s final moments, I simply couldn't remember what had happened during extra-time when I sat down to write this piece. I had to revert back to The Sunday Game recording and re-watch the two extra periods of 10 minutes.

Galway were the better team over the course of the 100+ minutes but a draw was probably a fair result. Despite their 4-1 penalty shootout win, even the most avid Galway supporters will admit that spot-kicks are not the way to finish an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Can you imagine the excitement there would have been ahead of a replay this weekend?