Drama aplenty as St Patrick’s pip Newtown Blues to knock 2021 finalists St Mochta’s out of the Louth SFC

Barry Dunne was on the St Patrick's team that overcame Newtown Blues dramatically in Castlebellingham on Sunday. Picture: Ken Finegan

Colm Judge was in a shooting position in injury-time at the Grove and thought for more than a fleeting second about pulling the trigger – but Newtown Blues, by their nature, are cleverer than the rest and instead he popped the ball off to teammate as the Newfoundwell men successfully ran down the clock in possession.

By keeping the scoreline as it was – 0-11 to 1-6 in St Patricks’ favour – Blues achieved two objectives. They qualified for the senior championship’s last eight as group winners, and condemned one of their perceived title rivals, St Mochta’s, to a relegation battle.

A week on from manager Des Lane, who was absent on Sunday following the passing of his mother, using Mochtas’ sledging as a half-time motivational tool, Blues once again made the Louth Villagers pay.

Not that this round three encounter played out as the Drogheda natives would have liked. They were absolutely bettered by Pats’ hunger and intensity, and at stages of the afternoon, stared down the barrel of a championship exit. For a Pat’s victory by five points or more would have resulted in the county’s most successful club dropping into the bottom four battle.

The Lordship men, meanwhile, led from start to finish and bar a shaky spell during the second period where they conceded a goal and stoked Blues’ comeback fire with several cheap turnovers, were always in the ascendency.

Albeit, their championship salvation hinged on a major moment two minutes from the end when Ciarán Downey’s hanging shot was spilt by Pat’s goalkeeper Martin McEneaney on the goalline. From a vantage point high in the Castlebellingham complex, it looked as though the ball had crossed the whitewash and several spectators were insistent that it had post-match.

However, with the umpires too far behind the target, having expected Downey to clear the crossbar, play was let go on.

It took Blues until the 35th minute to notch from play – via Downey – who kicked their only pair of first half points from frees as Johnny Magee’s underdogs nursed a comprehensive, 0-7 to two lead at halfway.

Joe Connor had another hugely impressive outing for the winners and having found the target twice during the second half’s opening spell, the lead was stretched to six. Then came Blues’ scoring surge with Judge, Andy McDonnell and Downey pointing, and Jamie Kelly feeding Robert Carr for a tap-in goal on 40 minutes.

Pat’s went 19 minutes scoreless as the affair tightened to the minimum, only for Alan O’Connor to seal the deal in stoppage time. After that, with the teams content with what they had, it was about compounding Mochtas’ misery.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, Emmet Carolan; Johnny Connolly, Alan Connor, Dáire Nally; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell 0-1; Jamie Kelly, Conor Moore, Fergal Donohoe; Ian Connor, John Kermode, Ciarán Downey 0-3 (2f). Subs: Thomas Costello for Connolly (8), Robert Carr 1-0 for I Connor (28), Colm Judge 0-2 for Moore (35), Cormac McQuillan for Donohoe (51).

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney; Eoghan Lafferty, Kevin Toner, Barry Dunne; Matthew Pagni, Ciarán Murphy, Darren O’Hanlon; Rory Duffy, Leonard Grey; Joe Connor 0-3, Jack Murphy, Aidan McCann 0-3; Dessie Finnegan, Eoin O’Connor, Cathal Grogan 0-4 (3f). Subs: Conor Grogan for Dunne (20), Tadhg O’Connor for McCann (50), Alan O’Connor 0-1 for O’Hanlon (50), Jason Woods for E O’Connor (52), Darren Connor for Connor (60).

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells).