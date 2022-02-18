DkIT’s Oisín McConville – ‘I’d seriously worry for the Tailteann Cup is this is what the GAA think of second tier football’

Oisín McConville fears for the Tailteann Cup if the GAA’s approach to the Trench Cup is anything to go by.

The DkIT manager was fully behind his players’ refusal to play Friday’s Trench decider against GMIT on welfare grounds after a request for the match to be refixed was rejected by the Higher Education Authority on Wednesday.

McConville has previously referred to colleges’ football as being “on its knees” and struggled to get his DkIT panel together at any stage of the campaign to prepare for their championship tilt – which, ultimately, culminated in last week’s semi-final win over MTU Midwest.

"I’d seriously worry for the Tailteann Cup is this is what the GAA think of second tier football at colleges’ level,” McConville said.

"We asked for the game to be put back until after the weekend because we had up to nine players involved in National League squads who may have had to play three matches in four days.

"It’s really disappointing that a resolution couldn’t have been found, but again people in the GAA talk about player welfare when they’re proving time and time again that they know nothing about it."

Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels, Monaghan), Niall Kearns (Sean McDermott’s, Monaghan), Shane Hanratty (Inniskeen Grattans, Monaghan), Gerard Browne (Roche Emmets, Louth), Conor Faulkner (Dreadnots, Louth), Seán Healy (Naomh Máirtín, Louth), Cathal Fleming (Mattock Rangers, Louth), Jack Murphy (St Patrick’s, Louth) are among the players who may have missed out due to National League involvement.