DkIT finish atop their Trench Cup group as Hughes shines in comfortable home win

Jay Hughes, who played for Louth against Derry last weekend, was on song again for DkIT in their Trench Cup victory over MTU Midlands in Dundalk on Wednesday. Picture: Sportsfile

DkIT will play Mary I in the Trench Cup semi-final next Tuesday after comprehensively defeating MTU Midlands and topping their group on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dublin Road outfit didn’t play overly well during the opening half, where they were wind-aided, despite leading by 1-8 to 1-2 at the break, but early second period goals by Conor Clarke and Tom Gray wrapped up the spoils.

Kieran Colclough and Cormac Delaney both kicked three points for the visitors, illustrating their tremendous ability from dead balls, though they lacked an edge otherwise on a day where their team manager and up to 10 players were absent.

Continuing his tremendous college form, Jay Hughes was the match-winner for DkIT, converting seven points and setting up both of the second half goals. Offaly star Jack McEvoy and Louth panellist Gray were also hugely influential in a game where DkIT hit 11 wides.

The most impressive moment of the first half for Eamonn McEneaney’s men was Shane Slevin’s goal which involved the Monaghan-native winning the ball back, racing through and slotting to the net.

The Athlone-based outfit found the target at the other end via centre-forward Briain Cooney who beat outrushing Shane Garland to the ball before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling his shot across the line.

Thus, the travelling team were expected to assume a degree of the initiative when the match resumed but it wasn’t to be as Hughes continued to use his masterful left foot to telling effect until his withdrawal with 15 minutes to go.

These two could well meet in the competition final, in Waterford, next Wednesday.

DkIT: Shane Garland; Conor Clarke 1-0, Lee Rice, Peter Lynch; Shane Hanratty, Eoin Clarke, Liam Stafford; Jack McEvoy, Conal McCaul; Cathal Fleming 0-3 (1m), Tom Gray 1-1, Shane Slevin 1-1; Jay Hughes 0-7 (3f, 1m), Gary Mohan, Patrick Johnston. Subs: Mark Magill for McCaul (blood), Peter McStravick 0-1 for Magill, Shea Loye for Johnston, Endy Ehichoya for Hughes, Kieran Doyle for Lynch, Fearghal Malone for McEvoy.

MTU MIDLANDS: Daniel Lloyd; Brendan Killian, Shane O’Toole-Greene, Ethan Mullen; Shane Allen, Kieran Colclough 0-3 (2f, 1 45), CJ Laverty; Cormac Delaney 0-3 (3f), Aaron Hughes; Oisín Flynn, Briain Cooney 1-0, Ian McGillycuddy; Jason Nugent, Cathal Flynn, Ben Sherlock. Subs: Matthew Whittaker 0-2, Jason Minnock.

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan).