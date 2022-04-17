Dismissal costs tired Mochta’s as Kirk’s goal jolts Bride’s to life in Knockbridge

Victory in Knockbridge seemed rather more significant for St Bride’s on Saturday evening as they ended a several-season wait for victory over their neighbours, St Mochta’s.

They made hard work of securing a maiden pair of senior league spoils as a desperate third quarter effort threatened to derail their limp charge towards the win.

Mochta’s look tired and very low on both conviction and confidence. They led by two points midway through the second period but failed on two gilt-edged occasions to extend the gap into more decisive digits.

The hosts were all over the place at this stage before a terrific top-corner shot by Cillian Kirk inspired more urgency in the winners’ play.

Ciarán Deane played a vital part in the breakthrough major and with his most meaningful contribution, Kevin Hearty was later fouled for the penalty which classy Kieran McArdle netted on the rebound.

The game hinged on the half-time dismissal of Mochtas’ most experienced man, Philip Englishby, who scored their three-pointer. Trailing 0-5 to 1-1 at the break, Kieran Quinn’s team would have been relatively content given how outplayed they had been into the breeze.

And yet Englishby, encouraged to do so by elements of the Mochta’s crowd, threw a slap at snarling Bride’s defender Seán Brennan who had given Liam O’Flaherty a few hefty nudges.

Before even throwing in the ball, referee Colm McCullough, who made some strange calls all through but had no ultimate bearing on the result, showed the Mochta’s attacker his red card having consulted with an umpire.

Englishby’s absence and the impact of playing a man light was only really felt in the closing 15 minutes as Mochta’s fatigued and a generally cagey fixture opened up. This was ideal for Brides’ speedy forwards, McArdle and Deane especially.

Five of the Knockbridge natives’ wides came during a first half in which McArdle and Bernard Laverty points apart, the game was devoid of quality.

Mochta’s were reluctant to shoot and their only score prior to Cormac Smyth’s pointed free was Englishby’s palm to the net.

Aided by the gust, the Louth Villagers began to show more coherency and with Ciarán McMahon doing the business from places kicks, they led. Darren McMahon and Smyth landed beauties to restore and double the lead which Brennan had pegged back.

Though the visitors failed to score again and gradually ran out of energy and ideas.

In his absence, Declan Byrne’s void grows greater and with Dreadnots to come before the captain’s suspension is served, Mochta’s may be quite some way off the early pace.

Bride’s, however, are as organised as ever and it’s to their credit that despite so many enforced changes in personnel, they remain typically resolute and wearingly effective. Deane and McArdle are touches of class too.

St Bride’s: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk, Jarlath Cassidy 0-1; Jack McCaughey, Conor Deane, Seán Brennan 0-1; Bernard Laverty 0-1, Patrick Reilly; Jake McNamara, Ciarán Deane 0-1, Robert McCaughey; Ross Kehoe, Kieran McArdle 1-4 (0-3f), Kevin Hearty. Subs: Laurence Steen, Michael Keane 0-1, Neil Thornton, Aodhán Fitzpatrick.

St Mochta’s: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Andrew Lennon, Ben Goss-Kieran; Liam Lawlor, Darren McMahon 0-1, Conor Garland; Danny Kindlon, Gerry Garland; Liam O’Flaherty, Jamie Farrell, Philip Englishby 1-0; Eamonn O’Neill, Ciarán McMahon 0-2f, Cormac Smyth 0-2 (1f). Subs: Owen Lennon, Ryan Cash.

Referee: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)